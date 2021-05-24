newsbreak-logo
MVRDV to transform Eindhoven's Heuvel shopping centre with glass "Music Mountain"

By Rima Sabina Aouf
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMVRDV will "break open" the Heuvel shopping centre in Eindhoven to connect it with the city, in plans that will also add a music venue topped with a climbable glass mountain. In a proposal that's being unofficially called "The Hill Quarter & The Music Mountain", MVRDV envisions radically transforming the ageing inner-city shopping centre to turn it into a green cultural quarter.

