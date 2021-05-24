newsbreak-logo
Boris Johnson sets date for his wedding celebrations

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are to “celebrate their wedding” in summer next year, it has been reported. The couple have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event on Saturday, July 30 2022, according to The Sun. The paper said details of where they will...

Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson covid announcement delayed

Boris Johnson’s covid-19 coronavirus announcement has been delayed, a spokesperson for No 10 has said. The Downing Street press conference was originally scheduled for a 5pm start. However, a spokesperson has said it has now been delayed until 5.30pm. No reason for the delay has been given at this time.
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson: Indian variant poses real risk of disruption to our plans

Boris Johnson on Friday warned that the Indian variant could “seriously disrupt” plans to lift the final Covid restrictions on June 21. The Prime Minister said he must “level with” the public about the threat posed by the new strain and said “hard choices” about the route out of lockdown could lie ahead.
U.K.BBC

Ballymurphy: Boris Johnson criticised for 'tactless' apology

A former Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister has described the prime minster's response to relatives of the Ballymurphy victims as "tactless". An inquest found that 10 people who were shot in the wake of an Army operation in Belfast were "entirely innocent". Families received a written apology from Boris Johnson...
WorldTelegraph

Big weddings are back on from June 21, Boris Johnson to announce

The Prime Minister is poised to announce that big weddings will be allowed to take place from June 21, The Telegraph has learned, despite it emerging that scientists urged the Government to “overreact” to the Indian variant. Boris Johnson vowed on Friday to give the public an update “by the...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Lockdowns ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland

People must continue to play their part in stopping coronavirus, Boris Johnson has said, as lockdown rules ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland. Millions can now socialise indoors in limited numbers, hug loved ones and visit pubs and restaurants inside. The ban on foreign travel has also been...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
PoliticsBBC

Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions in Commons

Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has called the PM to the despatch box for the start of PMQs. Cummings: I take lots of responsibility for Covid response. Boris Johnson's former senior adviser Dominic Cummings continues to keep Westminster enthralled with his quips and...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

This is a dangerous moment for Boris Johnson – his vaccine honeymoon is definitely over

Suddenly, Boris Johnson’s vaccine honeymoon seems over. It’s as if he has been propelled back in time to the hard slog and agonising decisions on coronavirus. The Indian variant has changed everything.Ministers give mixed messages on foreign travel; if they are confused about whether we can go on holiday to a country on the amber list, it’s no wonder the rest of us are. The amber list stems from Johnson’s voracious appetite to have his cake and eat it. He wants to send a positive signal to people desperate for a holiday and the beleaguered travel sector, but he also knows...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings to ‘napalm’ Boris Johnson at committee hearing this week, allies say

Dominic Cummings will use a parliamentary committee appearance next week to wreak havoc on Boris Johnson's administration, allies of the former aide said. On Wednesday Mr Johnson's former chief of staff will give evidence to MPs about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and friends say he is intent on destroying the prime minister.“He’s basically going to try and napalm him,” one ally of Mr Cummings reportedly told The Times newspaper.Enmity between the pair grew as Mr Cummings departed No 10 in November following an internal power struggle with allies of Mr Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds. But months of...
RelationshipsTelegraph

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds 'to marry next summer'

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are set to marry next summer, according to reports. The Prime Minister and his fiancé have sent save the dates to family and friends for July 30, 2022, according to The Sun. The couple have been engaged since late 2019 and have a 12 month...
LifestyleBBC

Don't holiday in amber list countries - Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned people should not be holidaying in amber list countries, after a minister said people could go and visit friends. The confusion arose after Environment Secretary George Eustice said people could go to those countries if they quarantined when they returned. It comes after news...
U.K.inews.co.uk

UK threatens to tear up Northern Ireland Brexit deal Boris Johnson agreed five months ago

Downing Street has threatened to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol unless Brussels ends its “purist” approach to post-Brexit checks. Lord Frost, the Cabinet minister in charge of UK-EU relations, has said the UK will consider “all options”, including triggering Article 16, to suspend the checks in order to ensure “peace and prosperity” in Northern Ireland.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson issues lockdown statement on Sunday evening

Boris Johnson has called for a “heavy dose of caution” as indoor socialising and physical contact resumes against the backdrop of concerns over the Indian coronavirus variant. The Prime Minister said “now everyone must play their part”, as England pushes ahead with the third stage of the road map out...