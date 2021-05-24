newsbreak-logo
Royal Mint launches The Who commemorative coin to mark band's legacy

By Brett Gibbons
kentlive.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new commemorative coin marking The Who's contribution to music has been unveiled by The Royal Mint. To celebrate the launch, the iconic band's co-founder and lead singer, Roger Daltrey, visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins, giving the band’s seal of approval. The Who...

