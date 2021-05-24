Letter: Big improvements needed in path to dementia care
In 2016, I spent eight hours in the emergency room with my mother, who had Alzheimer's disease. The purpose was to have my mother committed to the psychiatric unit, as she was a danger to others on her nursing home floor. She had attempted to choke her roommate. She arrived via ambulance, and I joined her there at 4 p.m. We did not see a doctor until 6 p.m. The ER physician said, "This is just Alzheimer's disease. Medicare won't pay for this admission."