newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Letter: Big improvements needed in path to dementia care

Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

In 2016, I spent eight hours in the emergency room with my mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease. The purpose was to have my mother committed to the psychiatric unit, as she was a danger to others on her nursing home floor. She had attempted to choke her roommate. She arrived via ambulance, and I joined her there at 4 p.m. We did not see a doctor until 6 p.m. The ER physician said, “This is just Alzheimer’s disease. Medicare won’t pay for this admission.”

www.readingeagle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care#Medicare#Nursing Home#Emergency Care#Comprehensive Care#Psychiatric Conditions#Path#Ambulance#Unit#Robeson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
New York City, NYTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Medical aid in dying is a humane path

My best friend Harry died five years ago from brain and bone cancer, despite doing everything he could to beat it. Toward the end, Harry received hospice care to try and make him as comfortable as possible. Hospice came to our home providing support for me and pain medication for...
PharmaceuticalsColumbian

Letter: Make unvaccinated pay for care

Soon free vaccine shots will be in surplus and readily available to anyone that wants one. COVID-19 cases in the future will be just those that chose, for whatever reason, to not get vaccinated. Currently COVID-19 care and treatment is free, even for uninsured. If someone makes a choice to...
Health ServicesCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Support needed for comprehensive care

Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and often challenging elements. As the board chair for the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater PA Chapter and a former caregiver, I understand how complicated it is to navigate this health care maze. Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act (S.1125/...
Mineral County, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Mineral hospital cares for county

I would like to thank the Missoulian for your May 9 article, for honoring nurses Jennifer Donovan and Barb Jasper in our Mineral Community Hospital. It is based in Superior, where my wife Sandy and I live in a small town along route 90 with a population of just 800 people. As seniors, we look forward to the care that our hospital offers and services to the 4,200 people who live in Mineral County.
Mental Healthtucson.com

Letter: Prioritizing the role of Medicaid in addressing mental health

Medicaid is a vital part of the U.S. social safety net, providing high-quality, affordable health coverage for 1 in 4 Americans suffering from a severe mental illness. As the single largest payer for mental health services in the U.S., the program covers a wide variety of essential services, including counseling, prescription medications, and supportive housing.
Roanoke, VARoanoke Times

Letter: Many police care, but we need to see it

Having learned about Ms. Harriet Hodges’ disappearance via the Nextdoor app, my neighbors and I agreed to all check our sheds and any other similar spots on our properties to make sure she hadn’t sought refuge here on our street. Ms. Hodges was an older woman with cognitive impairment who...
HealthThe Guardian

Social care cuts mean thousands with dementia taken to A&E, charity says

Tens of thousands of people with dementia are taken to hospital each year for emergency admission because inadequate social care has left them unprotected from infections, falls and dehydration, an investigation has found. There has been a 27% increase over a four-year period in avoidable illnesses and injuries caused by...
Healthmcknightsseniorliving.com

Dementia-competent workforce, career advancement keys to improving Alzheimer’s care: Senate committee

Developing a dementia-competent workforce and providing career advancement opportunities will help strengthen direct care workforce recruitment and retention, leading to a better quality of life for people living with dementia and their families. That’s according to Alzheimer’s disease experts and caregivers testifying Thursday before the Senate Special Committee on Aging....
Center, TXscttx.com

Focused Care of Center Hosts Alzheimer's, Dementia Support Program

Pictured are (from left): Jessica Davis, Focused Care of Center Administrator; Randy Lewis, Angels Care Home Health, Hailey Y’Barbo, Right at Home Provider Service; Tina Barton, Focused Care of Center Activity Director; and Jannie Garcia, Focused Care of Center Social Worker. The first class was held Wednesday, May 12, 2021...
Mental HealthHerald-Times

Letter: Expand insurance for mental health care

There were 11.4 million people who experienced serious mental illness in 2018. Of those, 64% received treatment for their disease. One reason many don’t is that 13.4% don’t have insurance coverage. Deinstitutionalization gave people suffering from mental illnesses more freedom, however, community mental health centers are not equipped to properly...
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Letters: Nurse practitioners need a supervising physician for patients' care

House Bill 495, now in our Legislature, would give nurse practitioners full practice authority without physician supervision. In a recent letter from Dr. Katherine Williams, president of the Louisiana State Medical Society, she proposed that physicians need to be "at the helm" of medical care. A more recent letter by Claire Daniel and Maeve Wallace was highly misleading. During my 36 years of private practice, I witnessed numerous cases of patients seeing me after being grossly misdiagnosed by nurse practitioners having failed to get their supervising physicians involved. Often numerous medications were used inappropriately; try one, if it does not work, blindly try another. Maybe they will get it right.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Program works to improve global heart attack care

The American College of Cardiology's (ACC) Global Heart Attack Treatment Initiative (GHATI) had measurable positive impacts on care delivery for heart attacks in low- and middle-income countries, according to data from the program's first year. Results were presented at the ACC's 70th Annual Scientific Session. Globally, more than 17 million...
Health ServicesMedCity News

Improving the patient experience without undermining care navigation

When healthcare providers were forced to rapidly scale telemedicine offerings following the onset of the coronavirus last year, patients were given more options than ever before on how they could access healthcare. On the surface, this seems like good news. But for some, who lack the technical knowhow or don’t...
Menasha, WIwhby.com

DHS Secretary visits Menasha to discuss dementia care

Governor Evers’ proposed budget includes increased funding for dementia care programs. Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake says the money will be used to expand services available to families dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Timberlake was in Menasha today meeting with members of the Fox Valley Memory Project.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Audacy

Wearable tech: the future of dementia, Alzheimer's care?

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An entrepreneur from Chicago hopes wearable technology can help people with dementia and their caregivers. Adam Sobol is the founder and CEO of CareBand, which makes wearable devices to help caregivers and relatives keep track of a loved one who has dementia. Sobol told the WBBM...
Sportsf1tothemax.com

Reutemann’s condition improves, out of intensive care

Carlos Reutemann has been transferred to a general care ward after spending several days in intensive care following a digestive haemorrhage. The ex-Formula 1 racer was first admitted to hospital in his native Argentina back on May 5 and was initially in a stable condition until he suffered from internal bleeding a few days later.
SocietyQuad-Cities Times

Column: Improving the foster care system

This year, the Children’s Bureau’s National Foster Care Month initiative is focused on bringing to light ways that organizations can authentically engage youth in decision-making about their own future. When I first founded the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth in 2009 with then-Senator Landrieu, one of the primary goals was to hear directly from kids in foster care. Nearly half of kids in foster care are under the age of five, and must rely on adults who are charged with their care to advocate for them and speak to their best interest. However, there are also thousands of youth in the foster care system who are teenagers and young adults. While they still need caring adults to guide them and advocate for them, their voices are important and should never be ignored.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: COVID-19 showed us why everyone needs easy access to health care

As California “roars back” from the pandemic, budget leaders must prioritize public health by eliminating the needless exclusion of income-eligible immigrants from Medi-Cal. The governor and legislature can make a down payment toward the health of all Californians by ensuring that immigrants, who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, have access to health care.