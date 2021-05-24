USDA food boxes go out 1 last time

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the availability of up to $2 million for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) pilot projects for fiscal year 2021. The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans and they are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture. USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (Office) will accept applications on Grants.gov until 11:59pm on July 16, 2021. Projects should span two years with a start date of September 25, 2021, and completion date of September 25, 2023. “Finding ways to turn food waste into nutrient rich compost is a win-win for farmers, communities and the environment,” said Terrance O. Rudolph, state conservationist for NRCS in Georgia. “The level of enthusiasm and creativity communities are putting towards this kind of problem solving is inspiring, and USDA is proud to support it.” More information is available at farmers.gov/urban.