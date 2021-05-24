newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anahola, HI

USDA food boxes go out 1 last time

By Dennis Fujimoto The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIHU‘E — Last week’s U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families food distribution was smaller than usual, and distribution was limited to just Queen Lili‘uokalani client families and the Kukulu Kumuhana O Anahola group that took care of distributing to the Anahola community. Shereen Ho‘opi‘i, the Kaua‘i director of the...

www.thegardenisland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anahola, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Attacks#Community Care#Queen Lili Uokalani#The Boys Girls Club#Hawai I#Ham Seafood And Produce#Agency On Elderly Affairs#Portions#Estimates#Community Groups#Community Partners#Collaboration#Online Discussions#Blocks#Conjuction#Time#Shereen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
USDA
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Seafood
Related
Agriculturenny360.com

USDA has reopened the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 provides financial assistance to giving producers the ability to absorb increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible commodities include specialty crops, livestock, dairy, row crops, aquaculture, floriculture, nursery crops, maple production, Christmas trees and more. The initial program signup ended on Dec....
Bronx, NYfox5ny.com

Emergency food box program set to end soon

NEW YORK - Every week, three times a week for the last year, people in the Bronx have lined up under the train tracks on Boston Road and Astor Avenue for much-needed food. "We don't have a lot of income to provide the food," said Carmen Cruz, whose family has been hit hard by the pandemic. "A lot of people in my family lost their jobs."
Barre, VTmynbc5.com

New eligibility requirements for food bank boxes

BARRE, Vt. — The pandemic sparked the ‘Farm to Families’ idea. “The past 14 months have been something like we have never seen before,” said John Sayles, CEO of Vermont Foodbank. The trend continues, and now, with the USDA stopping the distribution of their boxes, the Vermont Foodbank had to...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. farmers have planted 80% of their corn crop, USDA reports

U.S. farmers are planting soybeans half as fast as the five-year average. Emergence of crops remains ahead of five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 80% of the corn crop planted, above a 68% five-year average and equal to the trade's expectations.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

Why is the USDA Buying $40 Million Worth of Pistachios?

The USDA has long purchased food from American producers, but often, some types of products get precedence—such as dairy. This week, though, the USDA announced a different sort of mass purchase: the largest seafood purchase in the history of the department and a gigantic amount of pistachios. The USDA’s purchasing...
Agriculturerecordstar.com

USDA announces listening session on impacts of COVID-19 on new farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced a virtual listening session for beginning farmers and ranchers to learn how COVID-19 impacted their farming operations and to get their feedback on USDA assistance. The listening session will take place on May 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., CST. “We...
AgricultureOn Common Ground News

USDA to boost WIC benefits under American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Participants in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) may soon see a temporary increase to their benefits for the purchase of fruits and vegetables. With $490 million provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, USDA has offered states, tribal nations and territories the option of boosting the cash-value voucher benefit by more than three times the current amount for up to four months to provide additional relief during this difficult time.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Purchasing Oversupplied Commodities for Food Assistance Programs

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs. The purchases, announced Thursday, are being made with funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act.
Agriculturekadn.com

USDA to Purchase $159.4 Million in Nutritious Consumer-Ready Seafood and More for Food Assistance Programs

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced it will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs, including charitable institutions. These purchases are being made utilizing funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (Pub. L. 74-320), as amended (Section 32). This is one of many actions USDA is taking to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and worsened food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

USDA Invests Over $90 Million in Grants for Food Producers Affected by Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the availability of $92.2 million in competitive grant funding under the 2018 Farm Bill’s Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP). The LAMP grants announced today are funded through the Farmers Market program as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative. USDA launched this initiative in March to address shortfalls and disparities in how assistance was distributed in previous COVID-19 assistance packages, with a specific focus on strengthening outreach to underserved producers and communities and small and medium agricultural operations. These grants support the development, coordination and expansion of direct producer-to-consumer marketing, local and regional food markets and enterprises and value-added agricultural products.
Agriculturethemountvernongrapevine.com

USDA Expands Aquaculture Disaster Assistance to Include Fish Raised for Food

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 — In response to catastrophic aquaculture losses due to major winter storms that hit states along the U.S. Gulf Coast in February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) today announced a policy change that makes food fish and other aquatic species eligible for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP). Previously, only farm-raised game and bait fish were eligible for death loss ELAP benefits. Beginning June 1, eligible aquaculture producers can request ELAP assistance for 2021 losses. This policy change is for the 2021 and subsequent program years.
Prescott, AZDaily Gate City

USDA offers grants for compost, food waste reduction efforts

DES MOINES – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday the availability of up to $2 million for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) pilot projects for fiscal year 2021. The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans and they are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture.
Agriculturesky963.com

USDA announces Cooperative Agreements for Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the availability of up to $2 million for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) pilot projects for fiscal year 2021. The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans and they are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture. USDA’s Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (Office) will accept applications on Grants.gov until 11:59pm on July 16, 2021. Projects should span two years with a start date of September 25, 2021, and completion date of September 25, 2023. “Finding ways to turn food waste into nutrient rich compost is a win-win for farmers, communities and the environment,” said Terrance O. Rudolph, state conservationist for NRCS in Georgia. “The level of enthusiasm and creativity communities are putting towards this kind of problem solving is inspiring, and USDA is proud to support it.” More information is available at farmers.gov/urban.
Agriculturedailycitizen.news

USDA rolls out $4 billion in relief for Black farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Nuts, Tree Fruit, Legumes Included in New USDA Food Assistance Purchases

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced it will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs, including charitable institutions. These purchases are being made utilizing funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (Pub. L. 74-320), as amended (Section 32). This is one of many actions USDA is taking to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and worsened food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.