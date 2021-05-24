CFPB Takes Action Against Auto Lender for Unfair Loss Damage Waiver Practices
California Auto Finance to Provide Refunds and Credits, Correct Credit Records, and Pay a Civil Money Penalty. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a consent order recently against 3rd Generation, Inc., doing business as California Auto Finance (California Auto) for illegally charging interest for late payment on its Loss Damage Waiver (LDW) product without its customers’ knowledge. The CFPB’s order requires California Auto to refund or credit customers harmed by the conduct, furnish corrected information to credit reporting agencies, and pay a civil penalty and also prohibits the company from charging interest on late payments without disclosing costs.www.mychesco.com