CFPB Takes Action Against Auto Lender for Unfair Loss Damage Waiver Practices

Proposed Settlement Would Require Driver Loan to Return Approximately $1 Million to Consumers. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today filed a proposed settlement against Driver Loan, LLC, and its CEO, Angelo Jose Sarjeant. If entered by the court, the settlement would require the defendants to refund about $1 million in deposits to harmed consumers, stop deceptive practices, and pay a civil penalty. The CFPB alleges that Driver Loan and Sarjeant violated federal law by misrepresenting the risks associated with their deposit product and the annual percentage rate (APR) associated with the consumer loans they make.