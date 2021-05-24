Liverpool hopes finally dashed as Mbappe goes public in big U-turn

Whether or not Real Madrid have the financial capability to sign Kylian Mbappe during the pandemic remains to be seen, but this is going to be THE story in football to watch this summer. There would be no bigger transfer, no move more capable of shaking the game than Mbappe moving from PSG to the Spanish capital. And it’s been a transfer rumored for well over a year, with Real even sparing every cent last summer with 2021 and Mbappe on their mind.