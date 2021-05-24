Liverpool hopes finally dashed as Mbappe goes public in big U-turn
Kylian Mbappe has killed Liverpool’s slim hopes and given the biggest hint yet that his time with Paris Saint-Germain may not be over. Mbappe capped PSG’s 2-0 win over Brest on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to seal the Ligue 1 title. That honour went to minnows Lille. Lille defeated Angers to win their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 in a huge shock. Mbappe, 22, might have been forgiven for calling it a day in the French capital after that.www.teamtalk.com