Hyalite Road south of Bozeman will open for the summer season on Sunday, May 16. The route provides access to one of the most popular recreation areas in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The Bozeman Ranger District has tracked visitation in the canyon for several years in partnership with Friends of Hyalite, a local nonprofit. For 2020, traffic counts showed overall summer visitation increasing by up to 20%, averaging 29,500 vehicles a month.