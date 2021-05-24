newsbreak-logo
Op-Ed: Racing against student debt

Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania has been subsidizing the racehorse industry since 2004 to the tune of $230 million a year. The funding come from taxes on the revenue of casino slot machines. Yes, horseracing has not been flourishing in the commonwealth, but should taxpayers be subsidizing a sector that is largely run by millionaires? Why not use some of those tax proceeds to relieve the financial burden on low- and middle-class students enrolled in the 14 universities that make up the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE)?

