Op-Ed: Racing against student debt

A recent editorial by the Des Moines Register asks whether the push for "smaller" government in Iowa has achieved a point where it is "too small to work." The editorial argues that those who believe in a "smaller, more efficient" government fail to address how limited government can solve some of the policy problems confronting Iowa. In other words, the Register's editorial contends that Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican-led legislature have hollowed out government by controlling the growth of spending and reducing taxes. This argument is not only untrue but ignores the progressive "big government" record of failure.