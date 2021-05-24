OCCF offers community match for On My Way Pre-K program

Depending on your stage in life, pre-school may be the furthest thing from your mind; however, this doesn’t mean that you can’t help Hoosier parents by spreading the word on Indiana’s recently expanded On My Way Pre-K program. This program, which is administered by the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning under the director of the Family and Social Services Administration, exists to help low-income families gain FREE access to a high-quality pre-kindergarten program before the child/children are enrolled as a kindergarten student.