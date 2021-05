Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the May issue of E&P Plus. Subscribe to the new E&P digital newsletter here. The push for a more digital oilfield has led to the creation of numerous software tools to take advantage of newly available real-time well data. The waterfall of data that is now being captured has resulted in the need for productivity solutions to help engineering teams focus on the conclusions provided by the data, not data management itself. Engineers now have a variety of options to help them visualize and analyze data during just about every point of a well’s life. However, one segment has been left behind on the path to a digital oilfield–unconventional well flowback and well testing.