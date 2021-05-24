Patriot baseball celebrates senior night

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys soccer team finished the regular season Monday with a statement win, beating Keokuk by a mercy rule 10-0 score in 72 minutes. Mid-Prairie piled up goals in the first half, starting the scoring in the 10th minute and going into halftime with an 8-0 lead. After the break, the Hawks would score twice more to end the match early. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Pat Cady talked about his seniors. “When you get seven seniors, that’s a special group of kids, a lot of experience, you’re pretty well covered on the field everywhere. The creativity should be there. My hat is off to those guys who have been with us for four years. They kind of got cheated out of their junior season so I feel sorry for them with that. They have been great all year.”