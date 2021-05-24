newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Patriot baseball celebrates senior night

By Staff Report
Herald-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Owen Valley varsity baseball team hosted Barr Reeve Friday night, holding senior night and celebrating OV’s graduating seniors. After seven innings of play, the Patriots fell, 7-0, to the visiting Vikings. Owen Valley managed just two hits on the day, singles from Bryer LeCocq and Kaleb Dill. Carlos Trevino...

www.hoosiertimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Baseball Team#Senior Night#Hits#Vikings#The Game#Play#Mound#Gage Kale#Ov#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Patriots Honors 10 Seniors Set To Join College Football Programs

Ten members of a Pinecrest football senior class that helped drive the program to one of its most historic four-year runs were recognized for reaching new personal heights Monday in John Williamson Stadium. In the sweltering heat in front of friends, family and teammates, the 10 seniors formally announced their...
Bishop, CAhwchronicle.com

Girls and boys track and field celebrate senior night and a dominant win against Bishop Alemany High School

The girls and boys track and field team dominated its meet against Bishop Alemany High School on May 15 at home, beating the Knights 97-9. The squad also celebrated its graduating seniors as this was the last home game of the season. The squad has had an especially strong season as the Wolverines are undefeated and hold an overall record of 6-0. The squad is also looking to send members to the CIF-SS playoffs in the upcoming weeks.
Ona, WVWSAZ

Knights softball wins on senior night

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Lady Knights won on senior night over Huntington High by a final of 9-5. Midland jumped out to a 9-2 lead and held off a late 6th inning HHS charge. Here are the highlights that were shown on WSAZ Sports Thursday night.
Soccerraccoonvalleyradio.com

WCV Girls Soccer Wins on Senior Night

Thursday night was Senior Night for The WCV Girls Soccer team. They were up against Harlan. The Wildcats ended their four-game losing streak and sent the Seniors out in style winning 3-1 over the Cyclones. WCV had two Seniors on the squad, Sabrina Becker and Chloie Otto. This was the fifth win of the season for the girls bringing their record to 5-9.
Lebanon, MOLaclede Record

Lebanon soccer defeats Hillcrest on Senior Night

To cap off their regular season, the Lebanon High School girls’ soccer team handily defeated the Hillcrest Hornets 5-1 on Thursday night. During halftime, the team honored its five seniors, including Taylor Miller, Jordan Denson, Regan Hathaway, Amanda DeWitt, and Alyson Johnson. After missing their entire junior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Matt Jernigan was glad to have them back for one last season.
High Schoolaltondailynews.com

Lady Oilers Beat MEL on Senior Night

The EAWR Lady Oilers beat the Metro East Lutheran Knights Thursday afternoon in girls softball. The final, 9-3. It was softball senior night at EAWR High School and the lone senior on the roster for the Lady Oilers is Taylor Murray. WP - Taylor Murray. Taylor Murray - 3-3, 3-Runs.
Keokuk, IAkciiradio.com

Hawks Celebrate Seniors By Crushing Keokuk

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys soccer team finished the regular season Monday with a statement win, beating Keokuk by a mercy rule 10-0 score in 72 minutes. Mid-Prairie piled up goals in the first half, starting the scoring in the 10th minute and going into halftime with an 8-0 lead. After the break, the Hawks would score twice more to end the match early. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Pat Cady talked about his seniors. “When you get seven seniors, that’s a special group of kids, a lot of experience, you’re pretty well covered on the field everywhere. The creativity should be there. My hat is off to those guys who have been with us for four years. They kind of got cheated out of their junior season so I feel sorry for them with that. They have been great all year.”
Trumbull, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Trumbull boys volleyball tops Westhill on Senior Night

The Trumbull boys’ volleyball team defeated Westhill on Senior Night to improve its record to 12-3. Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles were led by seniors Brendan Maguire, Sage Gatling and Anthony O’Sullivan. Maguire had 9 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces. Gatling had 7 kills and 5 blocks. O’Sullivan had 30...
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Shelbyville tennis falls on senior night

Shelbyville had a tough task for its final home match of the regular season on Thursday. State-ranked Franklin had a power-packed lineup that proved to be too much for the Golden Bears, who dropped the match 0-5. SHS honored seniors Adeline Haacker, Grace Coomes and Gabbie Knox, as well as...
BaseballHerald-Times

Baseball: Bluejackets blister Crawford County on Senior Night, 12-1

MITCHELL — The Mitchell baseball team needed a shot of energy on Monday night — something to ignite one of those offensive explosions that they've grown accustomed to as of late. After grinding through a one-run first inning and squeezing out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the...
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

H.S. baseball: Traylor, Meade flip script in GC senior night shutout

In a perfect world, Senior Night features a few productive role reversals and no shortage of fun against a hand-picked opponent. Great Crossing couldn’t have scripted those shenanigans any better than in Tuesday’s 10-0 shutout of Marion County. Cole Traylor, ace of the pitching staff who had never picked up...
Dubois, INduboiscountyherald.com

Rangers sweep Jeeps on senior night

FERDINAND — Forest Park’s senior night proved to be a success on Thursday with a 5-0 sweep of county rival Northeast Dubois. The Rangers honored two seniors: Molly Lusk and Kaylee Uebelhor. The duo played together as the one doubles tandem for Forest Park, and came away with a 6-0, 6-1 win against senior Courtney Vittitow and sophomore Sydney Roach of the Jeeps.
Lincoln County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Southwestern seniors lead charge on Senior Night

The Southwestern High School baseball team said farewell to five seniors on Monday night during the Warriors' annual Senior Night festivities. Austin Baker, Tucker Howard, Riley McBryde, Tyler Pumphrey and Micha Mullins received their parting gifts from their teammates, and in return the Southwestern seniors led the charge in a 15-5 win over Lincoln County High School.
Baseballyoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Todd Central Baseball Senior Night

In the midst of its best season in recent memory, the Todd County Central baseball team honored its three seniors on Thursday night ahead of a 17-0 victory over visiting Caverna. Jameson Hunt, Ethan Bicksler, and Brisen Wilson were recognized and YSE was there to get these shots of the...
Kyle, TXtherecordlive.com

LCM Golf And Tennis Senior Night

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Tennis and Golf programs celebrated their seniors Thursday afternoon with a reception. The Boys Golf Team will lose graduates Wyatt Wozniak, Jack Burke, and Travis Love. None of the Girls Team is graduating this year. Johnnie Harrell is the golf coach. The Tennis Team also recognized its...
High Schoolpcdn.co

Golden Eagles fly high on Senior Night

Steven Campbell is honored as part of Surry Central wrestling’s Senior Night. Sam Whitaker is honored as part of Surry Central wrestling’s Senior Night. Xavier Salazar (right) takes down his Ashe County opponent in the 120-pound match. Amy Cave | Special to the News. Surry Central’s Carter Snow (left) executes...
BaseballHerald-Times

Patriot baseball drops WIC contests to Mustangs, Braves

The Owen Valley varsity baseball team found themselves on the losing end of two Western Indiana Conference games last week, falling to the Edgewood Mustangs and the Indian Creek Braves. On Tuesday, OV hosted Edgewood, resulting in a 10-0 loss. “We didn’t handle the pressure of the rivalry game as...
SportsD9Sports.com

Keystone Softball Wins On Senior Night, ACV Bats Alive in Win: May 20 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 20 scores and recaps. A-C Valley used a 10-run first inning to cruise to a 13-6 win over Keystone. The Falcons tallied eight hits, three walks, and a dropped third strike in the inning, bringing 15 hitters to the plate in the huge inning. The Falcons would score three runs in the second to up their lead to 13-1, and they would comfortably keep their lead throughout the contest.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Tigers 'shake and bake' on Senior Night

EDWARDSVILLE – Drew Gvillo wasn’t sure he was going to get a chance to celebrate his Senior Night. He wasn’t even sure there was going to be a season. Gvillo and the Tigers received both, and they celebrated Senior Night with a 49-27 victory over the Triad Knights on Thursday inside the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.