‘The Bite’ turns the COVID pandemic into a zombie outbreak in an over-the-top parody

By KATE FELDMAN
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

As the country begins to clear the fog — and the masks — of the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Bite” is ready to go right back in, but with everything turned up to 11. The six-episode satirical drama, which premiered last week on Spectrum from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (“Evil,” “The Good Fight”), devolves quickly when a zombie virus literally attaches itself to COVID, infecting and spreading at will. Filmed during the shutdown, the series is partly live, partly virtual, with Dr. Rachel Boutella (Audra McDonald) treating patients on Zoom, dominatrix Lilly (Taylor Schilling) taking her business to the web and CDC reps Dr. Zach and Cyndi Estereo, played by real-life spouses Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, battling the plague.

