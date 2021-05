A hijacked flight forced attention back on the European country. The world must respond, the leader of the Belarusian prodemocracy movement told The Atlantic, and fast. When the Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko plucked a dissident journalist out of the sky, he proved two things: that his 27-year grip on power is unhindered by international isolation, and that, absent meaningful action by the United States and Europe—whose citizens were among the passengers on the hijacked flight—nothing is going to change.