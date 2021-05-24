newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

From Guns to Gay Marriage, How Did Rights Take Over Politics?

By Kelefa Sanne h
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you,” Donald Trump said. It was 2017, and he was in Atlanta, speaking at a meeting of the National Rifle Association—the first time in more than thirty years that a sitting President had addressed the group. Unlike his recent predecessors, Trump did not claim to enjoy shooting skeet (Barack Obama), or doves (George W. Bush), or ducks (Bill Clinton), or quail (George H. W. Bush). His connection to the group was purely political. “We want to assure you of the sacred right of self-defense for all of our citizens,” he told the members. “As your President, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms—never, ever.”

www.newyorker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Anderson
Person
Talib Kweli
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Antonin Scalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Gun Rights#Guns#Gay Rights#Gay People#Gay Sex#N R A#The Republican Party#Gallup#Americans#Princeton#Christian#Times#Columbia#Congress#N A A C P#Black Panthers#Trump Administration#American Rifleman#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Republicans support gun rights over women's rights

Republicans refuse to look at gun laws to see which of those proposed to regulate the sale of those weapons and add-ons, conspicuously, high-powered AKs, ARs and high capacity magazines. These false defenders of the 2nd Amendment would support gun control if it were Democrats buying weapons for their self-defense against Right-wing terrorists.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Supreme Court Enters Culture Wars with Abortion, Gun Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court is placing itself in the middle of the culture wars in America. Over the next year, the nation’s highest court will hear cases on the divisive issues of abortion and gun rights. The decisions will have far-reaching impacts on American life. With three justices named by...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Biden skips Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 sign petition demanding school not invite him over abortion policies

JOE Biden skipped the University of Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 people signed a petition demanding he be barred over his abortion policies. Campaigners said they were "dismayed" by the president's "anti-religious liberty agenda", arguing he "defied the fundamental Catholic moral principles". Biden - America's second Catholic president - did...
New York City, NYCourier-Times

Take pride in police: The city’s politicians should stand united against excluding cops from the gay pride parade

If nothing changes and New York City’s Pride Parade insists upon barring uniformed police officers, members of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community organizing the parade will send a clear message to their brothers and sisters who also happen to be cops: You aren’t welcome in our community if you have taken the oath to serve and protect New Yorkers. Choose the NYPD or the LGBT community, not both. And that will be tremendously destructive for both groups.
Congress & Courtsnprillinois.org

4 U.S. Supreme Court Cases Where Asian Americans Fought For Civil Rights

Court decisions can change the course of history. And while the "model minority" myth often characterizes Asians living in the U.S. as hard-working, successful and cooperative citizens, historically, many have had to fight unjust laws to be recognized as full-fledged Americans. From questions of land ownership to immigration, here are four cases where Asian Americans fought injustice in the courts.
PoliticsPosted by
ABC10

U.S. Gun Control: Race, Politics and Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Americans are divided on gun control amid a series of mass shootings in the U.S. According to a national Pew Research Center survey, 53% of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, 32% say gun laws are about right, and 14% say gun laws should be less strict.
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Montana AG should accurately represent Constitution

The late Justice Antonin Scalia was the strongest advocate for the Second Amendment ever to sit on the Supreme Court. In the landmark 2008 case, District of Columbia v. Heller, Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion to affirm the Second Amendment applies to individuals. He noted, “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” According to this conservative Supreme Court opinion, current university gun safety policies in Montana do not violate or threaten the Second Amendment.
Congress & Courtsnorthernbroadcasting.com

Supreme Court Rejects Challenges To Campus Bills

The Montana Supreme Court has dismissed two petitions seeking the court’s stay on a new law allowing concealed carry-on college campuses that goes into effect Tuesday saying they failed to establish an emergency that could not be first handled in District Court. On May 20th the Montana Board of Regents asked the court to put the brakes on House Bill 102’s June 1st effective date and declare the law an unconstitutional overreach by the Legislature into the board’s authority to determine on-campus policy.
LawOdessa American

SULLUM: Do anti-BDS laws restrict speech?

Two months after the journalist Abby Martin agreed to give the main address at Georgia Southern University’s 2020 International Critical Media Literacy Conference, she was disinvited because she refused to sign a state-mandated declaration that she was not “engaged in” a “boycott of Israel” and would refrain from doing so for the duration of her contract with the university. For Martin, a harsh critic of Israel who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, that pledge was untrue and unacceptable.
Politicsareomagazine.com

Free Speech, Civil Rights and the Moral Imperative of Persuasion

The guarantee of freedom of expression in the First Amendment to United States Constitution has never abridged a publisher’s right to determine what content he prints in his newspaper. Just as surely, it protects the public’s right to demonstrate in opposition to the views expressed by influential people in both the public and private spheres. Yet the fear that free speech is currently under assault in the west extends beyond concerns about its legal status to the question of whether the principle of freedom of expression is being honoured.
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Honor thy state constitution

Lady Justice perched atop the Nevada Supreme Court building in Las Vegas as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) On May 13, the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously held in Leg. of the State of Nev. v. Settelmeyer that legislators violated the Nevada Constitution in 2019, by raising state revenue without the required supermajority vote in both houses of the legislature. The Nevada Constitution requires supermajority votes to pass any bill that “creates, generates, or increases public revenue in any form, including but not limited to taxes, fees, assessments and rates or changes in the computation bases for taxes, fees, assessments and rates.” See Art. 4, Sect 18(2). According to the court, the Legislature did in fact raise revenue, and, therefore, a supermajority of legislator support was in fact required. Lacking the proper constitutional authority, the revenue-raising legislation was unconstitutional. The state must now refund any money unlawfully collected.
MinoritiesWSLS

Photojournalist, gay rights pioneer Kay Lahusen dies at 91

Kay Lahusen, a pioneering gay rights activist who chronicled the movement’s earliest days through her photography and writing, has died. She was 91. Known as the first openly gay U.S. photojournalist, Lahusen died Wednesday at Chester County Hospital outside Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Together with her partner, the late...
ReligionThe Manhattan Mercury

Divided US Catholic bishops will debate Communion policy

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops plans to devote part of its national meeting next month to the sensitive issue of which Catholics are worthy of receiving Communion, despite calls for a delay. Dozens of bishops had requested the USCCB president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, postpone the debate until...
Montana StateIndependent Record

Montana has a Supreme problem

Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one! They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.
Congress & Courtsthedp.com

Lexi Boccuzzi | An in-depth look at the possibility — and difficulty — of Supreme Court Reform

The topic of United States Supreme Court reform has been hotly debated for years now. Everyone from media outlets to politicians to citizens alike have staked the claim that the court’s legitimacy has been fundamentally threatened by the influence of partisanship. This is despite rebounding Supreme Court approval ratings and a decreasing gap between favorability among Republicans and Democrats, in light of what the media frequently describes as a “conservative majority.” So, does the Supreme Court, in fact, need reform?
Wyoming Statetsln.com

Female Wyoming Rancher Sues Biden Admin. for Race Discrimination

Denver, Colorado – May 25, 2021 – Wyoming rancher Leisl Carpenter announced Tuesday that she is suing the Biden Administration and the Department of Agriculture for race discrimination under the US Constitution, in response to a “Rescue Plan” loan forgiveness program that explicitly bars her from participation because she is white.