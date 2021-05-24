Say It Isn’t So! National Sauce Shortage Hits Popular Chicken Restaurant

I was looking for a new way to dress up boneless, skinless chicken breast. Everything but the Bagel spice is becoming very popular. It adds lots of flavor by just using this spice blend for the chicken. It can be found in the spice section of the supermarket. It’s a mixture of sesame seeds, dried onion flakes, garlic powder and poppy seeds. You can make your own using equal amounts sesame seeds and poppy seeds and a little less (about ¾ amount) of the remaining ingredients.