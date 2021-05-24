Say It Isn’t So! National Sauce Shortage Hits Popular Chicken Restaurant
I need to preface this by saying that the article I mention having read was a totally satirical one but it made me chuckle...and think. I stumbled on (again, a satirical) article in The Babylon Bee titled, "Keystone XL Pipeline To Be Repurposed To Transport Chick-fil-A Sauce." The tongue-in-cheek article talked about how there's a national sauce shortage and since the Keystone XL Pipeline isn't pumping gas to us anymore, it would be used to transport sauce.981thehawk.com