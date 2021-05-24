newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piney Flats, TN

Piney Flats fisherman takes home $100,000 payday

By Contributed
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Abram had a huge payday last weekend, as the pro fisherman from Piney Flats earned the top prize of $100,000 in a fishing tournament in Eufaula, Alabama. Abram brought a five-bass limit to the scale weighing 14 pounds, 1 ounce to win the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Bad Boy Mowers, Grundéns Stop 4 Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Eufaula. Abrams’ four-day total of 20 bass weighing 66 pounds, 4 ounces earned him the win by a 1-pound, 1-ounce margin over Bass Pro Shops angler David Walker of Sevierville.

www.timesnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lakeland, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
City
Piney Flats, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fisherman#Fishing Tournament#East Lake#Walker Lake#The Long Way Home#Cadiz#Bad Boy Mowers#Bass Pro Shops#The Sportsman Channel#Outdoor Channel#A R E#Anglers#Jigs#Dead Wood#Current Driven Shad#Lake Eufaula#Auburn#W Va#Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Georgia Stateheraldcourier.com

Tennis Anyone?: The funky names of Georgia

Like a good neighbor to Tennessee, Virginia is there. Why, it’s right on the other side of State Street in Bristol. And being in Bristol, after all, is kind of like being in two states at once. It’s like one state that stretches from Norfolk to Memphis. Tennessee actually reaches...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Tennessee StateOnlyInYourState

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one recommendation: Market Square. The historic location is great for history buffs and hungry tourists alike, and it’s a wonderful place to visit for seasonal fun or perhaps just for an easy afternoon spent wandering the shops.
Tennessee StateMiddletown Press

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Sullivan County, TNheraldcourier.com

Sullivan County animal shelter hosting yard sale today

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Real Life Church Gym in Bristol, Tennessee, to benefit its community cat outreach program, Director Cindy Holmes said in a statement. “We have a goal of spaying/neutering...
Sullivan County, TNKingsport Times-News

FYI

Jennifer Shirks, 36, 3439 Forest View Road, Kingsport, aggravated burglary. David Owens, 24, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, failure to appear; violation of probation. Patton Mosley III, 35, 1705 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, domestic assault. Joseph Wexler III, 42, 1132 Harrison Ave., Kingsport, Schedule II drug violations. Aaron Hooker, 32, 400 Harr...