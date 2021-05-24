Piney Flats fisherman takes home $100,000 payday
Jason Abram had a huge payday last weekend, as the pro fisherman from Piney Flats earned the top prize of $100,000 in a fishing tournament in Eufaula, Alabama. Abram brought a five-bass limit to the scale weighing 14 pounds, 1 ounce to win the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Bad Boy Mowers, Grundéns Stop 4 Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Eufaula. Abrams’ four-day total of 20 bass weighing 66 pounds, 4 ounces earned him the win by a 1-pound, 1-ounce margin over Bass Pro Shops angler David Walker of Sevierville.www.timesnews.net