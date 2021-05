Gas prices are steadily going up in Texarkana to near $3 a gallon, but the question is why and will there be a shortage?. A story I found on Yahoo talks about the recent ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline and how it is affecting our gas prices. The recent cyberattack on this pipeline has made the national price of gas now tops $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014. It is hard to believe that just a little over a year ago we were paying only $1.74 a gallon.