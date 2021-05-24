10 candidates comprise field for 37th Assembly District
MADISON — There are, officially, 10 candidates who want to replace John Jagler as representative of the 37th Assembly District. Candidates who filed nomination papers by last week's deadline were Republicans Nick Krueger of Watertown; William Penterman, Columbus; Nathan Pollnow, Reeseville; Cathy Houchin, Watertown; Steve Kauffeld, Watertown; Jennifer Meinhardt, Watertown; Spencer Zimmerman, Janesville; Jenifer Quimby, Waterloo; Democrat Pete Adams, Columbus and independent Stephen W. Ratzlaff.