Suffolk County, NY

NY Senator John Brooks Holds Press Conference on EMS Cost Recovery Act

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of National EMS Week, Senator John Brooks (SD-8) joined Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone for a press conference at the Dix Hills Fire Department recognizing the crucial work of EMS professionals. The press conference highlighted Senate Bill S1286, the EMS Cost Recovery Act, a bill that, when signed into law, will provide long-needed support to fire departments and EMS professionals across New York.

www.longisland.com
