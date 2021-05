Pod vacations — groups of families or friends — are expected to be popular this summer, especially destinations located within a day’s drive from home. If you’re looking for such a family-friendly and easy getaway, check out the 21-room and -suite Sesuit Harbor Hotel. Set on more than 2 acres of landscaped grounds in the mid-Cape village of East Dennis, the hotel offers stylish accommodations with nostalgia-inducing amenities such as personalized breakfast picnic baskets and snuggles with resident goats named Lola and Brownie. Visitors can enjoy the nearby bayside beaches of Dennis (complimentary hotel bikes available) and can book add-on experiences such as kayak fishing tours, lessons at the Sesuit Harbor Tennis Center, and more. Rates from $149. 508-385-3326, www.sesuitharborhouse.com.