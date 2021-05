To say the COVID-19 pandemic shattered our reality may be a little extreme, yet it is undeniable the past year has revealed something fundamentally true about our world. We fill our life with structures and habits which give meaning to our existence. We put so much value into them that we believe them to be true, to be what’s real. However, when the world shut down in March 2020, we all saw how fragile our reality really is. The things we thought we could depend on, jobs, ceremonies, people, went away and instead we were confronted with the chaos that is true existence.