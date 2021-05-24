Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya remains the biggest question mark

With the conclusion of the 2020-2021 regular season, the Detroit Pistons have a lot to look forward to. Their young rookies, Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart, all showed promise to be impactful players throughout their careers. The Pistons finished with the second-worst record in the league and are now looking to land a top-three pick in this year’s draft lottery. The team has also extended head coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-2024 season.