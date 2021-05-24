newsbreak-logo
Gardner, MA

Mayor: 'We can see the light at the end of the tunnel'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDNER — City officials and business owners are welcoming the news that the state’s pandemic lockdown restrictions will soon be lifted entirely. On May 17, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits will be lifted on May 29. The move means that fully vaccinated people would no longer be required to wear a mask in most places, and capacity limits would return to 100 percent for all businesses.

