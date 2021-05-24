newsbreak-logo
Marianne Faithfull 'upset' when Bob Dylan tore up poem

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarianne Faithfull was "so upset" when she found out Bob Dylan had torn up a poem he'd written about her after she turned down his advances. Marianne Faithfull was "so upset" when she found out Bob Dylan had torn up a poem he'd written about her. The 74-year-old singer has...

EntertainmentRegister Citizen

Marianne Faithfull Bares Her Poetic Soul on 'She Walks in Beauty'

Marianne Faithfull has loved as deeply and lived as tragically as any of England’s celebrated romantic poets of yore, but unlike most of them, she has lived to tell her tales. So on She Walks in Beauty, a spoken-word collaboration with violinist/songwriter Warren Ellis on which she recites some of her favorite entries from Palgrave’s Golden Treasury, her warm, lived-in voice finds new depths in verses by Lord Byron, John Keats, Percy Shelley, William Wordsworth, and others.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Marianne Faithfull and Warren Ellis review, She Walks in Beauty: Faithfull breathes fierce, sharp magic into these old words

It sounds like the most bum-clenchingly awful vanity project. An ageing pop star, reciting a selection of her favourite 19th-century poems while her mates noodle off on an ambient odyssey – “not locked into melodies or chords” – in the background. Except the ageing pop star in question is the formidable Marianne Faithfull and her mates are Warren Ellis, Nick Cave and Brian Eno. So, She Walks in Beauty is an unsentimental spine-tingler of an album from a pirate crew of against-the-odds survivors. To those familiar with Faithfull’s story, it should come as no surprise that she meets the...
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
MuseumsPosted by
The Independent

Bob Dylan museum in Tulsa set to open in 2022

The new Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma has announced that it will open to the public on 10 May 2022.The three-storey museum is “dedicated to the study and appreciation of Bob Dylan and his worldwide cultural significance”, and is set to house more than 100,000 artefacts from throughout Dylan’s life and career. This includes handwritten lyric manuscripts, previously unreleased recordings, film performances, rare photographs and musical instruments. Among them is the earliest-known version of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right”, recorded by Dylan at a friend’s apartment in the autumn of 1962.The Bob Dylan Center will be located in the Tulsa Arts...
MusicColumbia Daily Tribune

New music by Manchester Orchestra, Marianne Faithfull and more

Marianne Faithfull, "She Walks in Beauty" (BMG) The elevator pitch for this album doesn't do it justice. The veteran singer, known for '60s cuts such as "When Tears Go By," reads Romantic poetry (from Byron, Keats, Shelley and the like) over ethereal soundscapes by Nick Cave cohort Warren Ellis. Sounds...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Bob Dylan :: Too Many Mornings

An hour’s worth of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” — is this too many “One Too Many Mornings”? Give it a try. These 14 different versions, stretching from the original recording released in early 1964 to a live tape from 1995, illustrate Dylan as an artist in constant motion. Whether onstage with The Hawks or in a Nashville studio with Johnny Cash, whether blazing with the Rolling Thunder Revue or solo acoustic in the 1980s, Bob never really settled on a stock arrangement for this tune. Instead, he almost always approached it with fresh ears, as though he was writing it anew every time, discovering that “restless, hungry feeling” all over again. “One Too Many Mornings,” like the relationship it so touchingly depicts, is beautifully unfinished. And it seems like Bob likes it that way. | t wilcox.
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Bob Dylan’s artwork coming to FIU

Creative genius and musician Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will be open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician...
Musicarcamax.com

Happy 80th, Darlin' Bard Bob Dylan

WASHINGTON -- Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was "Tangled up in Blue." Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album "Blood on the Tracks." Try it sometime and you shall be released.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
MusicNME

Patti Smith on this month’s “special” Bob Dylan tribute concerts

Patti Smith has spoken of her forthcoming “special” concerts marking Bob Dylan‘s 80th birthday, while recalling the first time she met the legendary artist. As announced back in March, Smith will take to the stage at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park’s outdoor Spring Festival in Tivoli, New York for a pair of live performances on May 22/23 – two days before Dylan’s milestone birthday (on May 24).
Hibbing, MNkxlp941.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Bob Dylan’s ‘Blonde on Blonde’—Probing New Depths of Dreams and Desire

Dylanologists are completely justified in hailing Blonde on Blonde as Bob Dylan’s first major masterwork and a turning point in his trajectory, from a tousle-haired folkie with a penchant for protest to a committed rock and roll rebel, whose sarcasm, sneer and cynicism made him an auspicious auteur possessing both edge and audacity. Recorded in Nashville, it paved the way for his eventual turn to country music with Nashville Skyline some three years later, bringing him into a new musical circle that once seemed oblivious to this New York upstart, but quickly found a way to underscore his efforts. It boasted some of his most adventurous work up to that point, whether it was the ragtag refrains of “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat,” the lovelorn plea of “I Want You,” the tossed-off dejection of “Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine,” the pining balladry of “Just Like a Woman,” the dream-like “Visions of Johanna,” or simply the ache and anguish shared so eloquently in “Sad Eye Lady of the Lowlands” and “Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again.”
MusicPopMatters

Unrequited Desire: 10 Underrated Bob Dylan Albums

Dylan’s 22nd studio LP came at a curious time. After a trilogy of odes to his relatively brief conversion to Christianity, he returned to a mostly secular style (to the relief of countless fans who felt confused by that strange but intermittently interesting detour). After Elvis Costello, David Bowie, and Frank Zappa politely declined to produce this quasi-comeback album (mostly due to scheduling conflicts), Dylan recruited Dire Straits leader Mark Knopfler for the job. Both Knopfler and former Rolling Stone Mick Taylor provide exemplary guitar work, and hiring the famed reggae rhythm section of Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare is an inspired choice.
Musicwhatculture.com

Every Bob Dylan Album Ranked Worst To Best

Bob Dylan - real name Robert Zimmerman - is probably the most influential musician of the last sixty years, a renowned songwriter who started out a prominent folk singer and soon made a name for himself as the voice of a generation, creating numerous anthemic protest songs and effortlessly switching style and tone with every album.
Musicravallirepublic.com

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.