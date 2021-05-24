Lorraine Kelly calls for Drag Race winner to represent UK at Eurovision

It’s finally here... the Eurovision 2021 grand final! Ahead of the big event in Rotterdam tonight (Saturday 22 May), we caught up with the UK’s entry, James Newman, to see how his nerves are holding up and what his experience of Eurovision has been so far. Read our Q&A with him below:Hi James, how are you feeling about Eurovision 2021?I’m really excited. It’s been two years in the making. In a few weeks I’ll be on stage in Rotterdam. It doesn’t feel real.What did you make of the reaction to “Embers”?It’s been absolutely brilliant. Everyone has been so positive....