Lorraine Kelly calls for Drag Race winner to represent UK at Eurovision

newly confident Lorraine Kelly has called for the winner of 'Ru Paul's Drag Race' to qualify to represent the UK at the 'Eurovision Song Contest'. The 'Lorraine' presenter believes the drag queen who triumphs on the next series of the BBC show - on which she has been a guest judge - should represent the nation at next year's 'Eurovision', because she thinks the UK needs a "change" after James Newman received nul points for his song 'Embers' last weekend.

