Stocks

Apple Stock: What Could Make A Splash This Week

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 3 days ago

May is quickly approaching the end. So far, the month has been action-packed, but not quite profitable for investors in Apple stock (ticker $AAPL): loss of 4.4%, the second worst monthly performance since October 2020, vs. the S&P 500’s more modest decline of 0.5%.

Ahead of this final full week of the month, the Apple Maven reviews what could matter most to Apple stock and its investors in the next five trading days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ka2lr_0a92HlfY00
Figure 1: AAPL on Monday, May 24, Pre-market. Google Finance

Company-specific topic: Epic Battle

Still dominating Apple’s newsfeed this week will be the legal battle between the Cupertino company and Fortnite’s creator Epic Games. The hearings that started three weeks ago should end in the next days, after Apple CEO Tim Cook testified on Friday, May 21.

It is unclear whether the discussions over Apple’s competitive practices have impacted Apple stock price. It may have been a coincidence that AAPL dropped over 4% since the start of the trial, compared to the broad market’s less than 1% and the FAAMG ex-Apple group’s 3.5% declines. Or maybe investors have, indeed, chosen to take a step back from shares of the Cupertino company for this reason.

I have repeatedly discussed the importance of the App Store to Apple’s P&L, and that a drastic change in business model or monetization policy could be bad news for investors. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on the conclusion of this courtroom fight.

Macro-related factors: yields, inflation

Beyond company-specific reasons, it is likely that the general mood of the market will have an impact on Apple stock this week.

More specifically, cyclical and value stocks have been benefiting from (1) the eventual reopening of the global economies, (2) the commodities boom and (3) an increase in inflation expectations and interest rates. Holding the shortest straw have been growth companies, including AAPL.

The chart below shows how a fund like the Vanguard Small Cap Value (ticker $VBR) has outperformed the FAAMG group and Apple stock by a mile and a half so far in 2021. Will the trend (also known as “cyclical rotation”) persist this week?

Below are a few important items on the calendar of economic events for the week of May 24:

  • On Tuesday, at 10 a.m. EST, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index (CCI) for May is expected to come in at 119.5. While vastly improved vs. this time last year, the reading could be lower month-over-month for the first time in a while. This metric could be important for Apple, a consumer discretionary company, and its stock.
  • On Friday, at 8:30 a.m. EST, core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation for April will be released. While inflation has been a hot topic and PCE tends to be one of the Fed’s closely monitored metrics, the “shock” over higher prices already seems to have been absorbed.

As of the writing of this sentence (Sunday at midnight EST), the futures markets and/or off-market trading data pointed at the following movements for Monday morning:

  • S&P 500 up +0.3%
  • Dow up +0.4%
  • Nasdaq flat
  • AAPL shares down -0.1%

Among company-specific and macro-level issues, what could sway Apple stock price the most this week? Feel free to chime in below.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

