newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for May 23, 2021

By Don Rebel
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SSmI_0a92HGV900

The Big Three in Section 3-5A baseball is down to the Big One through two rounds of the WPIAL playoffs.

First, South Fayette was stunned by Peters Township in the opening round, then Shaler lost a heartbreaker to Bethel Park in the quarterfinals.

West Allegheny remains standing, thanks in part to the play last week of senior Adam Crawford.

The Cal (Pa.) recruit started his postseason play with a bang, racking up four hits in a 14-1 rout of Hampton.

“He has been doing it all year long,” West Allegheny coach Bryan Cornell said. “He is an aggressive player and always seems to be in hitters’ counts. He has great speed and is very knowledgeable.”

Every playoff victory is precious, so it was nice for West A to take control early with an eight-run inning against the Talbots.

“Absolutely, that has been the trend all year long, good and bad,” Cornell said. “Sometimes after we have a good inning, we seem to put it in cruise control and we know in order to win a championship, we have to be able to be consistent throughout the game.”

Crawford continued his consistency in a quarterfinals victory over Penn-Trafford.

“Adam led the game off with a single and was able to score,” Cornell said. “Anytime he gets on, we know we are capable of scoring runs. We have three big hitters behind him that are at their best when he is on base.”

Crawford also has shined on defense. He was a force in center field this past week and the entire season.

“Adam has been tremendous in the outfield this year,” Cornell said. “He is able to cover from gap to gap and gets a great jump on the ball. He has made many diving catches that we never thought he would be able to get to.”

Crawford and his Indians teammates will need to be at the top of their game Monday when they face No. 2 seed Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

“Bethel Park is a very strong program,” Cornell said. “They are well coached and they have kids that are scrappy and want to win for each other. We scrimmaged them at the beginning of the year, and you could tell that they would be a team that we would see in the playoffs.”

2021 Trib HSSN Baseball Players of the Week:

Week 7 — Steven Budash, Indiana

Week 6 — Spencer Barnett, North Allegheny

Week 5 — Louie Kegerreis, Franklin Regional

Week 4 — Drew Lafferty and Austin Lafferty, South Park

Week 3 — Payton Conti, California

Week 2 — Jake Slazinski, Keystone Oaks

Week 1 — Jake Walker, West Mifflin

Tags: West Allegheny

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
5K+
Followers
257
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Center Field#Wpial#Talbots#Penn Trafford#Indians#Franklin Regional Week 4#California Week#North Allegheny Week#Payton Conti#South Park Week#Keystone Oaks Week#Indiana Week#West Allegheny#Hitters#Section 3 5a Baseball#Senior Adam Crawford#Defense#Bethel Park#Runs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Mississippi high school baseball player of the week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi high school baseball player of the week for May 10-16 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email regan@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.
SportsPosted by
Valley News Dispatch

Trib HSSN WPIAL softball bracket breakdown

Favorite: Bethel Park is top seeded and a heavy favorite for a reason, with five Division I players on the roster. The Black Hawks (15-0) have scored 10 or more runs in nine games. One of their wins was against 2019 finalist North Allegheny, 13-2. Their closest game was a 3-2 nonsection victory against Chartiers Valley.
College Sportsprepbaseballreport.com

Player of the Week: Austin Cates

Each week this season, the PBR Nevada staff will be selecting the Player of the Week from the submissions received from the coaches and peers after games have been completed on Saturday afternoons. Submissions will be accepted through Sunday and announced Monday morning as we head into the next week of games.
High Schoolprepbaseballreport.com

Player of the Week: Garrett Moffett

Player of the Week nominations are submitted by High School coaches across North Carolina each week. Along with the nominations, Prep Baseball Report is diving into box scores, talking to coaches and scouts, and attending as many games as possible. PBR's staff sifts through the information sent in and seen...
SportsPosted by
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 18, 2021

Only two teams dropped out of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings from last week as we closed out the regular season and geared up for the district playoffs. Central Columbia in 3A and Mount Union in 2A were bumped from the Top 5 in their respective classifications, replaced by Cambria Heights in 3A and Elk Lake in 2A.
BaseballSouth Bend Tribune

Community Baseball: May 16

Saint Jude 15, Mishawaka Catholic 0: Jack Nunley gave up two hits and struck out 10 in the complete-game shutout win. Nunley drove in four runs. Harryson Givens notched three RBIs and Devin Weber went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Mishawaka Catholic 18, Saint Pius 8: Ryne O'Hara, JJ...
BaseballEllwood City Ledger

Players to watch this WPIAL baseball postseason

The WPIAL baseball playoffs begin Wednesday with opening rounds in multiple classifications. After not having a spring sports season last year due to the pandemic, there are plenty of exciting athletes in the area looking to help lead their team to the District 7 finals at Wild Things Park. Here are a few players to keep an eye on this postseason.
Sportslafourchegazette.com

Gazette Player of the Week: Patrick Gisclair

-- With school sports on hold, our Player of the Week this week is a good, all-around athlete and kid. Patrick is a three-sport starter for South Lafourche, the team's starting quarterback for football; a starting guard for basketball; and a member of the golf team, which finished in the Top 6 in the State.
NBAchatsports.com

Cleveland Cavaliers: Player of the Week for May 10-16

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro drives. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) It was surely a season of ups and downs for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At times, playoffs via the play-in tournament seemed like a surefire possibility, and at other times, the opposite. One of the benefits of the season was...