newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort schools bringing events back

By Randall Dullum rdullum@dailyunion.com
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

With the COVID pandemic beginning to wane, School District of Fort Atkinson faculty and staff have been endeavoring, in earnest, to bring events back. “And, certainly, some of those (events) have been done virtually and some of those have been done in a hybrid fashion,” District Administrator Rob Abbott told board of education members during their regular monthly meeting Thursday. “In many cases, we’ve been able to bring people back into our facilities as well.”

www.dailyunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Jefferson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Fort Atkinson, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Photo Opportunity#Community Schools#Community Events#Public High Schools#Public Schools#Elementary School#Covid#Cesa#Fort Atkinson Schools#School Property#Education Members#Students#District Grounds#District Officials#Open Enrollment#Board Members#Graduation#Outdoor Spaces#Graduates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Palmyra, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Palmyra-Eagle school pulls mask mandate

PALMYRA — Students and staff in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District will not be mandated to wear masks after the board adopted a revision to the current policy. With a 6-1 vote on Tuesday, the new policy is set to start on May 24 and students and staff will be strongly recommended, not mandated, to wear masks in all school buildings and on Lakeland Coachline Buses.
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

30th annual Ernie Pope Art Show in Fort Atkinson begins

The 30th annual Ernie Pope Art Show will be displayed in the windows of Fort Atkinson’s Main Street businesses and online in the School District of Fort Atkinson’s K-12 art website, 1fortart.com. The exhibition will be viewable from now to June 1 with a closing reception at Barrie Park. Parents,...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

United Way offers free rides to vaccination appointments

FORT ATKINSON – The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties has announced their Ride United transportation program has temporarily expanded to cover free rides to vaccination appointments in the communities of Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater and Watertown. “Our United Way is honored to be in a...
Jefferson County, WIWatertown Daily Times

Law enforcement blessed with great spring event

JEFFERSON — As is usually the case, the sun beamed down, cardinals sang in the trees, Brenda Nitardy sang her annual salute to the country, and heroes of law enforcement, past and present, were honored. It was Law Enforcement Memorial Day in Jefferson County Thursday and members of the profession,...
Jefferson, WIhngnews.com

Jefferson's Reinel was law enforcement pioneer

JEFFERSON — The death of 99-year-old law enforcement groundbreaker Ella Reinel, believed to have been the first female sheriff in Wisconsin, has elicited tribute from her former Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "The passing of Ella (Reinel) is certainly sad news,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said Tuesday. “She and...
Jefferson County, WIhngnews.com

Area's health foundation announces $815,000 in community support

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced investments totaling $815,000 in a combination of newly awarded grants and continued payments to agencies supporting children and families in Dodge and Jefferson counties. Several grant cycles continue to be open and the grants have been made by the organization since October...
Jefferson County, WIWatertown Daily Times

Jefferson County prepares to vaccinate adolescents

JEFFERSON — With federal authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine extended to adolescents on Monday and state approval slated imminently, Jefferson County Health Department is preparing to vaccinate 12- through 15-year-olds. Another whole group becoming eligible for the vaccine will help greatly in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and preventing...
Wisconsin StateDaily Jefferson County Union

Wisconsin 4-H Foundation 2021 scholarship recipients announced

MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announces this year’s scholarship recipients. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches. This year’s scholarship winners...
Jefferson County, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County 4-H speech winners announced

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County 4-H program held its annual speech contest Tuesday evening, with participants ranging from kindergartners through age 14. Breaking from tradition, this year’s competitors could speak on any topic they chose rather than having to center their speeches on a certain theme. Deb Ebel, a teacher...
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson seniors starting weekly Picnic Lunch Bunch

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is starting its weekly Picnic Lunch Bunch on Wednesdays, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Bring a lunch or a snack and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation. There are plenty of picnic tables and rest rooms are available.
Jefferson County, WInbc15.com

Jefferson Co. Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic for 12-15 year-olds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. Health Dept. plans to host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for children between 12 and 15 years old. Health officials announced the clinic Wednesday in anticipation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Dept. of Health Services signing off in the coming days. On Tuesday, JCHD’s counterparts in Rock Co. predicted both agencies will have completed their reviews and given their final approval sometime next week.
Palmyra, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

County board approves Palmyra rezoning for homes

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a rezoning that will allow a Palmyra couple to create three new building sites south of N252 County Highway H in the town of Palmyra on which they plan to place homes. The rezoning that was approved by supervisors...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

May 13 Community Briefs

The Area Agency of Aging of Dane County is offering transportation for area adults in Dane County who are looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Homebound Dane County residents, or those without transportation, who are age 50 or older, can call and receive a ride to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. This is free for Dane County residents. It’s funded by the Dane County Department of Human Services, and coordinated by NewBridge. Call (608) 512-0000 extension 3 (English), (608) 512-000 extension 2 (Spanish) or (608) 695-2773 for assistance.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Dane, Jefferson County farm breakfasts moved to August

Two annual farm breakfasts in Dane and Jefferson Counties, meant to promote the agriculture and dairy industries, are set to happen normally this summer. The Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, and the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, are both scheduled for Aug. 21. Breakfast on the Farm. The Dane County...
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Trees dedicated in Fort Atkinson honor nurses, caregivers

As a tree symbolizes strength and security, providing shelter from a storm, nurses and other community caregivers have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to patient care during this past, challenging year. Observing National Nurses Day on Thursday, registered nurses from Fort HealthCare dedicated two trees in and around Fort Atkinson in...