No-Cancel Culture: How Telehealth Is Making It Easier to Keep That Therapy Session

As the light at the end of the pandemic grows brighter, it’s time to pay special attention to the long-lasting impacts of this crisis on mental health – which might take much longer for many to overcome. Over the last year, too many people have lost their loved ones, struggled with loneliness and isolation, or endured economic hardship and strain on their families. According to a June 2020 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 31% of respondents reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, 13% reported having started or increased substance use, and 26% reported stress-related symptoms – nearly double the numbers we would have expected prior to the pandemic.