Cars

Volkswagen ID.X Hatch Concept Breaks Cover With 329 HP And AWD

By Cachycars
cachycars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric hatchbacks are as yet not here as automakers like to focus on SUVs over whatever else. Renault played with the possibility of a go-quicker EV bring forth in 2017 with the insane Zoe E-Sport Concept highlighting all-wheel drive kindness of a double engine arrangement useful for 460 torque. The zero-outflows scrappy supermini never made it to creation, and we are trusting things will be diverse for the Volkswagen ID.X idea.

cachycars.com
