Davidson County's Amanda Traigle watched about $8,000 a month of her income disappear when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. As the virus spread and the numbers of those infected kept rising through the beginning of 2021, Traigle stood helpless watching her direct sales job with The Gourmet Cupboard disappear. Church bazaars, festivals and other public events were canceled where she typically marketed her gourmet mixes used for quick meal preparation. She went from about 24 shows a year, which did not include home and online parties, to zero.