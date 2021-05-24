The 3 Pieces of Advice Ursula Burns' Mother Gave Her That Helped Her Become A Fortune 500 CEO

NYU Stern calls their curriculum “customizable to the core.” Students can choose from over 200 electives taught by top researchers and industry leaders and also have the option to select up to three specializations from more than 20 options. Many students choose to pursue their MBA at the Stern School of Business due to the program’s flexibility, which is further amplified by its unique city location that offers additional opportunities to its students. As someone who wanted to work on solving real-world problems with other students, this hands-on setting was ideal for Tiffaine Stephens, NYU Stern MBA ‘20.