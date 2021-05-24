newsbreak-logo
The 3 Pieces of Advice Ursula Burns' Mother Gave Her That Helped Her Become A Fortune 500 CEO

By Nick Wolny
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Unbelievable as it might seem, it took until 2009 for the first Black woman to become CEO of a Fortune 500 company. It happened when Ursula Burns accepted the top role at Xerox. Now a board member for enterprises like VEON, Diageo and Uber, Burns is the model of corporate success for anyone wanting to climb ranks and become a leader and pioneer in their chosen field.

Minoritieshbr.org

CEO Series: Ursula Burns on Leading with Authenticity at Xerox

A conversation with former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns about inclusive capitalism. Ursula Burns, CEO of Xerox from 2009 to 2016, rose from humble beginnings to become the first Black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. In this interview with HBR editor-in-chief Adi Ignatius, she talks candidly about the frequent challenges and occasional advantages of being “the only” and explains why organizations needs to do a better job of promoting both economic and racial equality — themes that also animate her new memoir, Where You Are is Not Who You Are.
Economywxxinews.org

Business Report: Ursula Burns talks about diversity in the workplace

A recent survey on business conditions in New York state shows improvement reported by the leaders of service-sector companies. Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, who now consults other companies, talks about the need for greater diversity in the executive ranks of corporations. And new numbers from the NY State Association...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Diversity in the Workplace: Accelerating Change in the Boardroom with Ursula Burns, Senior Adviser of Teneo & Former CEO of Xerox

Register for the program here. She was the first Black woman to be CEO of a Fortune 500 company when she was elevated to that role at Xerox in 2009. On Tuesday, May 18 at 12:00pm ET, Washington Post Live hosts Ursula Burns, currently a senior adviser at Teneo, to discuss ways companies can help facilitate greater gender and ethnic diversity in the boardroom.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Black Enterprise And Executive Leadership Council Partner To Present Town Hall Series Examining Economic Equity And Racial Justice Issues

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise, the premier multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, and The Executive Leadership Council (ELC), the pre-eminent global organization focused on developing Black corporate C-suite and board leaders, today announced the launch of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity & Racial Justice Town Hall Series.
Minoritiesprotocol.com

Base10 is trying to tackle racial inequity in tech with a VC fund

Fostering diversity and inclusion in tech will require systemic change. But it's not often that tech insiders take a financial hit to make that happen. VC firm Base10 is doing just that with its new $250 million fund. Called the Advancement Initiative, the fund invests in late-stage companies and gives 50% of its carried interest — the profit on startup investments that fuels VC returns — to historically Black colleges and universities.
Jobsthebossmagazine.com

Out of the office

With a return to offices imminent, employers and employees alike have decisions to make. Picture yourself on a Nepalese mountaintop. Surrounded by stunning views of snow-kissed Himalayan peaks and valleys. A glass of crisp Hinwa wine rests in one hand. A laptop mouse in the other. This, at least in...
BusinessBusiness Insider

The Parent Company Announces Social Equity Fund Advisory Committee Members

The Parent Company (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that George Atallah, Marcia Dyson, Jeff Gray, Faith Leach, Carmen Perez, Mary Pryor and Angela Rye have been named to the advisory committee of the company’s corporate venture capital social equity initiative. With...
EconomyEntrepreneur

6 Critical Lessons I Learned as a Startup CEO

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. I've always known I wanted to make a big impact in the world, but it wasn’t until I had my daughter that I realized I wanted to fundamentally enhance the world she lives in, which led me to jump at the opportunity to be the CEO at Nexkey.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Jennifer Weisselberg, former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO, faces eviction

Jennifer Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO's former daughter-in-law, is facing eviction. Weisselberg has been living in an apartment on New York's Upper West Side since her divorce from Barry Weisselberg in 2018. According to a document from her divorce proceedings, Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO, was a "guarantor" of the apartment but Jennifer was responsible for the monthly rent of $6,050.
Minoritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Meet the Founder of the 1st Black-Owned Coffee Brand Sold in Trader Joe’s

Margaret Nya-mumbo has made history as the first Black entrepreneur to have her coffee brand, Kahawa 1893, sold in Trader Joe’s grocery stores across the country. As a third-generation coffee farmer from Kenya, she knew firsthand the in-justices women coffee workers face in the industry. That’s why Margaret, who earned...
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace (with Frances Frei)

Youngme and Felix discuss the challenges of bringing true diversity and inclusion into the workplace with professor Frances Frei. Youngme and Felix invite their friend and celebrated author, consultant, and Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei, to discuss the challenges of bringing true diversity and inclusion into the workplace. Each...
Healthuli.org

Global Cities Will Become More Resilient, Healthier, Harvard Economist Says

History shows that well-managed cities are resilient to the ravages of pandemics and will evolve to become even more resilient, economist Edward Glaeser told attendees at the 2021 ULI Asia Pacific Summit. The annual conference was held with some in-person sessions in Tokyo and other ULI members participating virtually in response to travel restrictions.
Economyclearadmit.com

Real Humans of PepsiCo: Tiffaine Stephens, NYU Stern ‘20, Associate Marketing Manager

NYU Stern calls their curriculum “customizable to the core.” Students can choose from over 200 electives taught by top researchers and industry leaders and also have the option to select up to three specializations from more than 20 options. Many students choose to pursue their MBA at the Stern School of Business due to the program’s flexibility, which is further amplified by its unique city location that offers additional opportunities to its students. As someone who wanted to work on solving real-world problems with other students, this hands-on setting was ideal for Tiffaine Stephens, NYU Stern MBA ‘20.
Businessbodyshopbusiness.com

Axalta Appoints Jacqueline Scanlan to SVP/Chief Human Resources Officer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has announced the appointment of Jacqueline Scanlan to senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective June 14, 2021. “I am thrilled to welcome Jackie to Axalta and our leadership team,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “She will play a pivotal role as we look to continue to build our organization and culture to support our aggressive growth plans. Jackie is a business-focused leader with expertise in building world-class human resource organizations and in developing high-performing, engaged workforces. She will help us continue to attract, retain and develop the best people to drive performance at Axalta.”
Internetcbtnews.com

Tips to improve your social media relationships

In a 2016 article from Harvard Business Review, General Motors recounts how it began its consumer research department in 1933. Little did Alfred Sloan know that 88-years later, GM would be using the same techniques, except on a different platform called ‘social media’. Today, GM uses consumer interaction to learn “about ways to improve GM […]
New York City, NYWeirton Daily Times

Former area resident co-authors book on global communication focus of area native’s book

NEW YORK — Follansbee native Dan Bullock has co-authored a book that offers a new approach to global communication. And with graduation season well under way, the “career skills” content pertaining to the books’ global communication angle can connect local graduates with the skills for international opportunities, according to the Brooke High School graduate who lives and works in New York City.