newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Letters: Honolulu needs robust transportation system; Justice system allows felons to roam streets; Ige right to stick with state’s mask mandate

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl Arakaki’s rail letter needs a reply (“Listen to experts who predicted rail’s failure,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 19). Had rail opponents like Cliff Slater, Panos Prevedouros, and Randall Roth not been involved in numerous lengthy costly delays, rail may have been completed today. Sadly, rail has lost visionaries like Fujio...

www.staradvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Government
City
Kapolei, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Traffic
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Rail Service#Transportation Department#Transit Projects#Star Advertiser#Oahu Plan#Island Voices#Democratic#Iolani Palace#Kawaiahao Church#Donald D Graber#Hta#Manoa#Honolulu Officials#Integrated Transportation#Felons#Gov David Ige#Streets#Rail Transit#Building Rail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Vaccine database: Honolulu sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu: 1. 1450 Ala Moana Blvd #2004 (808) 949-4010; 2. 4211 Waialae Ave (808) 732-0781; 3. 1330 Pali Hwy (808) 536-5542; 4. 1620 N School St (808) 841-0724; 5. 2750 Woodlawn Dr (808) 988-2151; 6. 2470 S King St (808) 947-2651; 7. 848 Ala Lilikoi St (808) 833-2597; 8. 1030 S King St (808) 591-8402; 9. 5156 Kalanianaxcaxbbole Hwy (808) 377-9643; 10. 500 N Nimitz Hwy (808) 528-3581; 11. 1441 Kapiolani Blvd #304 808-955-9500; 12. 888 Kapahulu Ave 808-733-2606; 13. 1234 S Beretania St 808-535-1785; 14. 750 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-945-9841; 15. 1290 S Beretania St (808) 522-5071; 16. 1520 N School St 808-845-7111; 17. 1613 Nuuanu Ave 808-536-5370; 18. 1121 S Beretania St 808-593-0403; 19. 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste C119a 808-395-9023; 20. 1520 Liliha St #201 808-533-6990; 21. 615 Piikoi St #105 808-593-4600; 22. 1032 Fort Street Mall 808-489-9836; 23. 700 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-955-8441;
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Letters: Intergenerational care for keiki and kupuna; Bill provides protection for sharks in Hawaii; COVID restrictions have caused too much harm

In response to the expanding need for child care, and Hawaii’s rapidly aging population, the state should support the development of intergenerational (IG) care programs. The state and county governments could work with the private nonprofit sector to develop new IG facilities by providing land and funding for construction. Government- funded lead grants could then attract matching grants.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Don’t lease public land for 100 years

Land truly does equal power in Hawaii, with acreage bringing money and influence. Factor in the complicated political history of the Hawaiian kingdom’s overthrow, which continues into land-revenue disputes today, and it’s a complex equation that requires ultra- careful decisionmaking. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading...
Honolulu, HIOfficer.com

Honolulu Police Department's Robotic Dog, Spot, is Expected to Have Multiple Uses in the Future

HAWAII-The controversial robotic dog that the Honolulu Police Department purchased with federal relief funds last year will be useful for years, the department said. Known as Spot, the robot HPD bought from Boston Dynamics has been used primarily to get body temperature checks for homeless individuals participating in HPD's Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage, or POST, program at Keehi Lagoon.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834. There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492. Of the new cases, 62 were on...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Getting Oahu’s rail back on track to town

The story of the Honolulu rail project, already one filled with frustration and financial troubles, continues on its perilous track, compounding its problems with new missteps and ill-considered decisions. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Off the News: Starting over with Ala Wai project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had hit a wall in the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project, the kind of wall that even engineers can’t get around. The cost of the project had almost doubled to $651 million, which has prompted a decision to conduct a “general reevaluation.” Read more.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii commercial fishers’ catch down 15% in 2020

Hawaii’s commercial fishers caught 6 million pounds fewer pelagic species of fish and brought in $27 million less in revenue in 2020 — a product of the coronavirus pandemic, which crushed demand for fish. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full...
click orlando

‘It’s like being in prison:’ Clermont couple forced to quarantine in Hawaii

Alayne and Milton Thompson thought they’d finally made it. They landed in Honolulu this past weekend to begin the honeymoon they’d dreamed of since marrying in 2019. They brought their negative COVID-19 test results with them, as Hawaii has some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the U.S. for travelers. They even took along their cards showing both had been fully vaccinated.
Hawaii Statebigislandnow.com

Hawaii Reports 83 New Cases of COVID Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 83 new cases of coronavirus Monday. The statewide total is now 33,834. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Seven new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Monday, per DOH statistics. The state’s two-week average is 78 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.
staradvertiser.com

Hawaii monthly bankruptcies rise for first time in year

Statewide bankruptcies rose for the first time this year as filings in April jumped 19.3% even as the state continued to show encouraging signs of an economic recovery. The 136 cases were the most for any month since there were 140 in July, according to new data released by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Hawaii. There were only 114 cases in April 2020.
US News and World Report

Drug-Related Deaths in Honolulu Hit a 5-Year High in 2020

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have reported about 200 drug-related deaths last year in Honolulu, a five-year high fueled by methamphetamine overdoses. The Honolulu medical examiner's office said there were 197 deaths in 2020 compared to 191 in 2019 and 157 in 2018, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday. Methamphetamine was the cause of 148 of the deaths last year.
Middletown Press

Hawaii man accused of poisoning stream, prawns fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...