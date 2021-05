With less than a week to go until the premiere of “The Celestial Visitor,” it’s not long before Tom Swift (played by Tian Richards) will make his grand entrance into Horseshoe Bay and hopefully the wider Drewniverse. The potential Nancy Drew spin-off has a lot going for it, from a charismatic leading man to an exploration of strange phenomena beyond spirits that go bump in the night. The CW has been releasing more information about the episode in anticipation of the backdoor pilot, and here is everything we know so far!