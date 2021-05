The Premier League's 2020-21 season came to it's conclusion on Sunday in what was an epic last matchday in the race for the UEFA Champions League spot. Chelsea lost their game against Aston Villa which could have knocked them out of Champions League qualification (pending their result against Man City in the final) if not for Leicester City, who choked yet again to end up in the Europa League spot after having atleast four games to secure their top four position. West Ham too have made it to the Europa League for next season.