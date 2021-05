If the latest series of The Great British Sewing Bee has inspired you to get creative with fabric, one tool you certainly can’t do without is a quality pair of dressmaking scissors. Arguably the second most important piece of kit after a sewing machine, these are specialist shears with a really sharp blade which allow you to cut all manner of fabrics accurately and easily.A pair of dressmaking scissors could well last you a lifetime if you make a thoughtful purchase and care for them properly. The first thing to look for (aside from how comfortable they feel in your...