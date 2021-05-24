Off the News: Sniffing out COVID-19

A new study published on Sunday shows that dogs may be able to help in the fight against COVID-19. In collaboration with the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine at Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs, scientists are investigating whether dogs can smell and identify COVID-19 infections under controlled conditions. Six dogs aged 4 to 6 participated in the study. This group included Labrador, Golden Retriever, and Cocker Spaniel varieties. According to researchers, dogs were able to pick up the scent of COVID-19 after 6-8 weeks of training. Early results are published in the preprint study. That is, the study has not yet been peer-reviewed and published in medical journals. In Phase 1 trials, working dogs were tasked with detecting COVID-19 in clothing and mask samples. Researchers investigated whether dogs could distinguish between positive and negative samples of COVID-19. “The results are very exciting,” said James Logan, research project leader. Detection of COVID-19. Chemical analysis of the infection showed a “clear” odor associated with COVID-19. Researchers are in the process of identifying the exact chemicals behind this odor. “The dog was able to detect Covid with incredible speed and accuracy,” Logan said. It ranged from about 76% to 92% to indicate if someone did not have COVID-19. The authors of the study say that the PCR test is still the “gold standard” for detecting COVID-19, but suggests that dogs can provide a faster and easier way to COVID in heavy traffic areas. -19 screens. Dogs can also discourage people from going to places of high contact while they are infected. Logan said that if infected, people would think twice about traveling. ” Early results look promising, but it’s likely premature to know if a Covid detection dog can actually be used as a tool to fight a pandemic. “This can be compromised by the density of individuals in crowded spaces and whether the well-ventilated exterior space, where odors spread rapidly, impairs the dog’s ability to detect low-infection individuals.” Said in a statement, a virologist at Warwick Medical College who did not contribute to Lawrence Young’s research. Young said the study “should not be eavesdropped,” but more work is needed. Do you work with people in the real world, not on socks and shirt samples? ” He said. “Especially the specificity varies from dog to dog and can increase the number of false positives.” COVID-19 infection and dog COVID-19 can infect dogs, and this type of program works It can be dangerous to the dog itself. Mick Bailey, a professor of comparative immunology at the University of Bristol Veterinary School and unrelated to the study, said in a statement, “The SARS-CoV-2 infection in dogs is asymptomatic and with humans of varying levels. As ill as well, using dogs to deliberately sniff the breath and clothes of potentially infected people seems to be a bit of a risk to dogs, not to mention dog handlers, “he says. I did. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the causative virus. COVID-19. “We need some way, such as vaccination of sniffer dogs. Currently, there are no SARS-CoV-2 vaccines approved for use in dogs, but why human-approved ones think they won’t. No. It doesn’t work, but the low reported incidence of canine infections will make Phase 3 trials difficult, “Bailey said. But the specificity of detection is an urgent question, Bailey said. “For example, the signs that dogs are detecting may be common rather than specific, related to respiratory viruses such as influenza. SARS-CoV-2,” he said. Phase 2 of this study will test the ability of dogs to detect dogs in people who are actually infected with COVID-19, as well as clothing samples.