This season of ‘American Idol’ was a close competition — until one very strategic move by the winner
Sometimes, while watching the “American Idol” finale, it’s difficult to predict who will win. This was not one of those times. On Sunday night, the long-running competition series crowned 24-year-old Chayce Beckham the champion of Season 19. The race was pretty close this year, as runner-up Willie Spence and third-place finisher Grace Kinstler were also deemed front-runners at various times. But during the penultimate episode, Beckham made a strategic move that all but ensured his victory: He doubled down on country, returning to the genre he started out with on the show, and sang an original song that wound up topping the iTunes country chart.www.washingtonpost.com