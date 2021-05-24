The Myth of a Green Canada

I know the anniversary I have chosen to celebrate today on “Art’s History” will be one Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in particular, will enjoy marking. So, it was on this date in 1940 that our PM’s grandfather, the legendary James Sinclair, delivered his maiden address in the Commons. Known as Jimmy Sinclair, the father of five daughters (including Margaret, who married then-PM Pierre Trudeau in 1971) was an impressive and successful fellow from an early age.