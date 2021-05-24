The Myth of a Green Canada
For much of the last decade, a not insignificant number of Canadians have become engrossed in a peculiar conspiracy theory. It goes something like this: U.S. philanthropic organizations have paid Canadian environmental groups to hire anti-pipeline protesters, sapping support for Canada’s oil and gas industry. As such, pipelines have not been built, and Canada’s vast energy resources remain landlocked and inaccessible, denying the country an incredible fortune.foreignpolicy.com