newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

There’s no proof that hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin caused a drop in cases in India

By Tom Kertscher
Poynter.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 17, The New York Times reported that the coronavirus crisis was so severe in India, with about 23 million infections confirmed, that the country was accounting for more than half of the world’s daily COVID-19 cases. The same day, The Gateway Pundit posted a story suggesting that two...

www.poynter.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Medical Drugs#Drug Testing#Treatment Effects#Medical Doctors#The New York Times#The Gateway Pundit#Covid Cases#News Feed#Politifact#Indian#Gateway#Our World In Data#Nature#Daily Covid 19 Cases#Confirmed Cases#Covid 19 Infection#Patient#India Plummet#Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Twitter
News Break
FDA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththedesertreview.com

Ivermectin crushes Delhi cases

Just three weeks after adding Ivermectin, Delhi now leads India out of the deadly second surge of the COVID pandemic. Cases that had peaked at 28,395 on April 20 plummeted nearly 80% to just 6,430 on May 15. Deaths peaked May 4, and now they are also down 25%. On...
Public HealthRepublic

The Latest: India reports drop in cases in Delhi, Mumbai

NEW DELHI — India’s two biggest cities have reported a drop in daily infections but the government is warning that the devastating surge is spreading in rural areas, where nearly two-thirds of India’s 1.4 billion people live. India reported 326,098 new confirmed cases and 3,890 deaths in the past 24...
Public Healthkhn.org

India’s Covid Variant May Be Cause Of Faster Spread

Scientists try to understand the variant that might be behind the fast and uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus in India. Nepal is also getting hit. Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to the novel coronavirus, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529. India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed. For months, nowhere in the world has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new variant discovered there fuelled a surge of up to more than 400,000 new infections a day. (Mishra and Mehta, 5/19)
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating

NEW DELHI — For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
Public HealthGephardt Daily

India’s COVID-19 cases slow; Modi calls for more vaccinations

May 15 (UPI) — India reported 326,000 new cases Saturday, the lowest daily figure in about three weeks, according to the health ministry. The country also reported 3,890 deaths over the previous 24-hour period as the outbreak — which has strained hospital resources and space — began to wane. Daily cases reached a peak of 414,000 and deaths hit more than 4,000 earlier this month.
Agriculturemcphersonweeklynews.com

Case study on ecosystem in india

P India The present case study can be used to discuss the concept of UPIs, third party mobile applications, the digital payments ecosystem in India, and the Digital India Initiative.Online payment system in India.Precipitation levels are in the Thar Desert are very low, between 120-240mm, and evaporation rates are high The present case study can be used to discuss the concept of UPIs, third party mobile applications, the digital payments ecosystem in India, and the Digital India Initiative.Cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad are developing hubs for IT service exports today..Case studies ECOSYSTEM IN TELANGANA STATE, INDIA Laxmappa, B.The Ecosystem Approach of the Convention on Biological Diversity - A German Case Study on the Lessons Learnt from the Project "Ecosystem Research case study on ecosystem in india Wadden Sea" Germany.This mangrove ecosystem and the associated coast, harbours the highest.We have a huge group of essays writers Case Study On Desert Ecosystem In India that have the capacity to undertake any writing project you put to us.Threatening the long-term sustainability of the local ecosystem [10].We have a huge group of essays writers Case Study On Desert Ecosystem In India that have the capacity to undertake any writing project you put to us.Unified Payment Interface (UPI).Essay Paper Help ‘If you haven’t already tried taking essay Case Study On Desert Ecosystem In India paper help from TFTH, I strongly suggest that you do so right away.Digital India and financial inclusion.Payal Pandey ABSTRACT Project Tiger is a project to ensure a viable population if tig er in India for Scientific, economic, aesthetic, cultural and ecological values and to preserve for all time areas of biological importance as a natural.Precipitation levels are in case study on ecosystem in india the Thar Desert are very low, between 120-240mm, and evaporation rates are high Existing IT ecosystem in India will enable a relatively easier transition into AI services.Digital India and financial inclusion.Digital India and financial inclusion.Case Study On Desert Ecosystem In India Your writer will make the necessary amendments free of charge.Unified Payment Interface (UPI).Key Words: Geological Resources Environmental Pollution Wasteland Reclamation Biodiversity Restoration.
Public HealthPublic Radio International PRI

As India’s COVID-19 cases continue to mount, a data journalist keeps track

New cases of COVID-19 remain stubbornly high in India. Nearly 400,000 new infections are reported each day — about half of the daily total for the entire planet. Rukmini S. is a data journalist in Chennai who has spent much of the past year producing a podcast called “The Moving Curve," which tracks the impact of the coronavirus in her country. She speaks with The World's Marco Werman about the human toll of the virus and the challenge of knowing the scale of the problem.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: Malaysia's new cases drop to 3,780 today

KUALA LUMPUR (May 16): Malaysia's new Covid-19 cases fell to 3,780 today, from 4140 yesterday, bringing total infections to date to 470,110. Selangor continued to top the list with 1,275 new infections reported, according to a Twitter post by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. This was followed...
Public Healthundark.org

As Official Cases Drop, India’s Covid-19 Death Toll Remains High

On paper, the situation looks grim but hopeful: Two months into a Covid-19 surge that has overwhelmed India’s health care system, new Covid-19 cases are officially declining in the country. In the United States, news of India’s outbreak has faded from the headlines. But reports from India suggest that the...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

India's COVID Cases Above 24 Million as Mutant Spreads Across Globe

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The number of recorded COVID-19 infections in India climbed above 24 million on Friday amid reports that the highly transmissible coronavirus mutant first detected in the country was spreading across the globe. The Indian B.1.617 variant of the virus has been found in cases in eight countries...
Public HealthCNN

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

The Delhi government said it has just four days' worth of Covid-19 vaccines left. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement during a virtual news conference on Monday, saying the central government has refused to provide the union territory, which includes the capital New Delhi, additional vaccines this month.
Public Healthcoppellstudentmedia.com

India’s COVID case spike spurring increased caution among locals

After a period of little to no COVID cases in India, a recent surge of cases created a second wave, leaving millions infected. “Every boundation [imitation] was removed, schools, colleges, malls, cinemas were open and people were traveling freely, without taking any precautions,” said Jaypee University student Anupriya Malik via text, cousin of Coppell High School junior Arpita Rana.
Public Healthnewagebd.net

India’s Covid cases cross 2.5 crore

India’s total coronavirus cases have surged past the 25 million mark, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 4,329, reports Al Jazeera online. India becomes the world’s second nation after the United States to pass the grim milestone. The...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Drop In Provincial Case Count

Ontario is seeing some improvements in its COVID-19 figures. Provincial health officials are reporting 2,199 new cases. That’s a drop of 385 from Saturday’s update, and the seven-day rolling average for new cases is 690 lower than this time last week. As of Sunday morning, the province says it has...
Public Healtharise.tv

Glimmer of Hope Seen in India as Virus Cases Drop

India has reported a further decline in new coronavirus cases, as infections dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks. In the last week, the number of new cases plunged by nearly 70% in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, home to 22 million people. After a peak of 11,000 daily cases, the city is now seeing fewer than 2,000 a day.