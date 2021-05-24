newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to Adjust Your TV's Color Balance Using an iPhone and Apple TV

By Tucker Bowe
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple recently rolled a software update — tvOS 14.5 — to its streaming boxes, both Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, giving them the ability to optimize the color balance of your TV. In a nutshell, you can now quickly adjust the picture quality of your specific TV so that the content you watching on your Apple TV looks best.

www.gearpatrol.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv 4k#4k Tv#Video Streaming#Camera#Dolby Vision#Truedepth#Settings#Calibration#Apple Tv 4k#Color Balance#Tvos#Feature#Colors#Select Continue#Face Id#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesCosmopolitan

Apple's New Purple iPhone 12 Is a Legit Reason to Upgrade

Fact: There are two kinds of humans in the world. Those who LOVE purple and those who don't. There is no in-between. And as (secret) purple megafan, I fully appreciate Apple's latest colorway launch for their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. It's their purpliest purple phone yet—sorry, I'm drooling.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

How to hide apps from your iPhone’s home screen using iOS 14

If you get annoyed with the number of apps that crowd your iPhone’s home screen, you probably welcomed a feature that came with iOS 14: the App Library, which gathers all of your apps into various categories and displays them on a separate page to the right of your home pages.
ElectronicsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Apple Customers Are Drilling Holes Into Their AirTags

Those not willing to shell out extra cash for Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) AirTag accessories are reaching for their drills, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The $29 AirTag — the Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s tracking gizmo — comes in the form of a smooth polished disc and has no inbuilt mechanism that allows it to be tethered to things that need tracking.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Score a 2020 Roku Ultra for 30% off On Amazon

While supplies last, Amazon has 2020 Roku Ultra streaming media players for $69, or $30 off their $99.99 MSRP. You can save time and money by giving up your old fray of loose wires and lost adapters for this high-powered streaming hub from Roku. If 115+ live channels aren’t enough to keep you entertained, the Roku Ultra has a wealth of USB and HDMI ports as well as Bluetooth and 4K connectivity.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPad mini Pro price and screen size just leaked

We're still impatiently waiting for the iPad mini 6 but it seems like Apple has an iPad mini Pro in the works that might make you forget all about it. The tablet is reportedly set to sport a slightly larger display than the iPad mini 6, as well as higher price tag.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

How to Remotely Control Your iPhone Camera With or Without an Apple Watch

Remotely controlling the shutter on your iPhone's camera lets you include yourself in the photo while avoiding the limitations of a selfie. For example, it allows you to take a picture of a wider scene with you included in the frame, which is ideal for landscape shots or group photos. If your ‌iPhone‌ is on a tripod, taking the shot remotely also reduces the risk of camera shake. Here's how to do it.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

iPad Pro mini leak tips a new future for tiny tablet

The next small iPad will likely appear in a new lane, with a new look and newly increased power. This new device could be called iPad Mini Pro, it could be called iPad Pro mini, it could just be called iPad mini (with an understanding that it’s time for a significant refresh). The newest tip seems to agree with recent analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo, who said there’d be a new iPad mini that was somewhat like a smaller version of the iPad Air.
ElectronicsCNET

We tested Apple's new TV settings tool. Here's what you should do instead

You want your TV to look its best, and Apple has a new feature that promises to to just that. Called color balance, it uses the camera on you iPhone to measure your TV and automatically the picture from your Apple TV. Sounds pretty cool, right? It definitely is, but depending on your TV there's an even simpler method. It doesn't require an Apple device and works with everything you watch.
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Use Movies Anywhere on Your Samsung Smart TV

Movies Anywhere is available on Samsung smart TVs. No longer will you have to switch between multiple movie streaming apps every time you want to enjoy the movies you've purchased online. The addition of the Movies Anywhere app on your Samsung TV means you can access all your movies in one place.
Electronicsgamesinners.com

Own an Apple TV and an iPhone with Face ID? Try calibrating your TV right now

Apple’s color balance feature is simple to use and takes just a few seconds. You want your TV to look its best, and Apple has a new feature that promises to do just that. Called color balance, it uses the camera on your iPhone with FaceID to measure your TV and automatically calibrate the picture from your Apple TV. It’s pretty cool, and in our testing we found it can be effective, but there are other ways to improve your TV’s picture that might work better. Curious? Read on.First off, here’s how to use it yourself. You need an iPhone X or newer with Face ID running iOS 14.5 or later.You also need an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K running TVOS 14.5 or later.To use the feature, go to Settings app on your Apple TV, then Video & Audio.Scroll down to the bottom of the screen, where you’ll find a Color Balance option in the Calibration section. Select it.Hold your iPhone up to the screen.After the process ends, choose from Balanced or Original using Apple TV’s beach scene (see below).Read more: TV calibration tips for free: How to improve picture quality yourself.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Custom Coloring in Video Star to Make Your Footage Pop

No matter how many cool effects you put on a video, the coloring can make or break your edit—it sets the entire mood. The Video Star app has a dedicated color editing window that lets you color-correct and create color gradings. We're going to show you how to master these editing tools to perfect the coloring of your edits.