How to Adjust Your TV's Color Balance Using an iPhone and Apple TV

Apple’s color balance feature is simple to use and takes just a few seconds. You want your TV to look its best, and Apple has a new feature that promises to do just that. Called color balance, it uses the camera on your iPhone with FaceID to measure your TV and automatically calibrate the picture from your Apple TV. It’s pretty cool, and in our testing we found it can be effective, but there are other ways to improve your TV’s picture that might work better. Curious? Read on.First off, here’s how to use it yourself. You need an iPhone X or newer with Face ID running iOS 14.5 or later.You also need an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K running TVOS 14.5 or later.To use the feature, go to Settings app on your Apple TV, then Video & Audio.Scroll down to the bottom of the screen, where you’ll find a Color Balance option in the Calibration section. Select it.Hold your iPhone up to the screen.After the process ends, choose from Balanced or Original using Apple TV’s beach scene (see below).Read more: TV calibration tips for free: How to improve picture quality yourself.