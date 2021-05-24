Rachel Roddy’s recipe for lamb and peas

There is nothing new about tables outside restaurants, but not like this. Small clusters of tables are now swarms, and single rows three deep, while ping-pong table-sized decks have quadrupled in size and commercial umbrella manufacturers must be doing very well indeed. It has been interesting to see how all the different locali – bars, trattorie, pizzerie – have responded to the provisional permission to occupy all available space in front of their establishments until the end of the year. Some have constructed elegant platforms with parquet or matt grey decking, and furnished them with steady tables and padded chairs. I am keener on resourcefulness, my favourite being the trattoria that spread artificial turf over a large segment of bumpy road and put plastic picnic tables on it, which last only a few days, but will live long in the memory.