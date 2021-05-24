Is Ripple Behind Most of the Bitcoin Energy Usage FUD? CoinShares’ Meltem Demirors Thinks So
The Bitcoin market hasn’t been a pretty sight of late. The top cryptocurrency seems to be struggling to beat back the bears as price take a hit after another. Notably, this crisis started when Tesla’s Elon Musk launched a scathing attack on BTC on account of the network’s massive power consumption. Elon’s company went on to announce that it will no longer be accepting Bitcoin payments for its electric vehicles.zycrypto.com