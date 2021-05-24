Is Ripple Behind Most of the Bitcoin Energy Usage FUD? CoinShares’ Meltem Demirors Thinks So

Ethereum 2.0, the network upgrade of ETH, now has more than 5 million Ethereum under its deposit contract, the highest level on record. According to the latest data published by ETH tracking platform Etherscan, the total value of the staked Ethereum under the staking contract of ETH 2.0 stands at around $14 billion in value. Ethereum 2.0 started its journey officially in December 2020 with the launch of Beacon Chain. ETH community fully supported the network upgrade and staked more than 1 million ETH within the first week of December 2020.