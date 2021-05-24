newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Skipper’s Meadowlark Chases Multi-Billion Dollar Non-Live Sports Market

By JohnWallStreet
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in early April, Meadowlark Media CEO and co-founder John Skipper announced the closing of a $12.7 million Series A round. DAZN, DraftKings and Wasserman are among those backing the creator-centric (their description, not ours) content company. The collective believes that with the demand for content at an all-time high and a relative dearth of independent production houses developing sports-centric content, there is a void—in non-live sports programming (that is, everything but the games)—that Meadowlark believes it can help fill.

www.sportico.com
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
144
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Adnan Virk
Person
John Skipper
Person
Peter Guber
Person
Kate Fagan
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Marketing#Espn#Series Production#Entertainment Brands#Video Production#Market#Tv Deals#Meadowlark Media Ceo#Dazn#Espn#Chernin Group Rrb#Mandalay Entertainment#Springhill Entertainment#Excel Sports Management#Excel Media#Non Live Sports Content#Co Founder John Skipper#Potential Buyers#Linear Networks#Unscripted Reality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosbarrettsportsmedia.com

John Skipper: Meadowlark Will Eventually Have Scripted Shows

With the demand for content at an all-time high, Meadowlark CEO and co-founder, John Skipper, plans to target non-live sports programs, according to Sportico. The report notes that Skipper believes there will be “north of $100 billion spent annually on content in the next few years”—including billions of dollars on non-live sports.
MLBPosted by
Sportico

WarnerMedia, Discovery Merger Could Push Netflix Into Sports

AT&T announced Monday that it intends to spin off WarnerMedia and merge the mass media conglomerate with Discovery Inc. under a newly formed publicly traded company. AT&T investors will control 71% of the NewCo—in large part because of the sports assets WarnerMedia brings to the table. Media consultant Ed Desser (president, Desser Sports Media) said the alliance is the latest indication that sports content will not be marginalized as streaming plays an increasingly pivotal role within the media ecosystem. “It shows sports still matter—and will continue to matter—in a major way,” Desser said. “You can’t really have a streaming service with broad appeal without a representative sample of key sports.”
NFLPosted by
Sportico

Jock MKT Fantasy Sports Stock Exchange Gets $10 Million VC Funding

Jock MKT, an app that combines fantasy sports with aspects of stock trading on athlete performances, has raised $10 million in a Series A financing led by Left Lane Capital. “We’ve been looking for something across daily fantasy sports and esports for over a year and, at this point, had spoken to at least 50 companies in this category or categories tangential to daily fantasy sports,” Left Lane vice president Matthew J. Miller said in a phone interview. “When it comes down to it, Jock MKT has a pretty unique and novel product offering compared to its daily fantasy sports peers.”
NFLPosted by
Sportico

DraftKings Media Ambitions Could Include OTT Streaming Service

In recent months, DraftKings has been investing more heavily in its media arm. The company hired former Verizon executive Brian Angiolet, who had been in charge of VZ’s Go90 platform, to serve as its first chief media officer. They bought VSiN for nearly $70 million and signed a three-year deal, worth more than $50 million, to distribute (and monetize) Dan LeBatard’s podcast. The company also announced partnerships with both Sling TV and Dish Network.
TV Showsrandrlife.co.uk

Global live streaming market projected to hit $247 billion by 2027

(Image via https://twitter.com/Gadgets360) Live streaming platforms have been booming lately. So much so, in fact, that a report from Market Research Future has found that the global live streaming market is projected to reach $247,275 million by 2027. Its growth has been quite remarkable. The entertainment options in 2021 are...
SoccerPosted by
Sportico

Disney Swaps Ronaldo for Messi in $1.4 Billion LaLiga Pact

The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday afternoon announced it has scooped up the English- and Spanish-language rights to the Spanish soccer federation LaLiga, with coverage set to begin on the ESPN family of networks in August. While financial terms were not disclosed, insiders said Disney is paying on the order...
NFLPosted by
Sportico

Sporticast: Surging Fan Demand, with StubHub Executive Akshay Khanna

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the surging demand for live events as COVID-19 restrictions ease across the country. Akshay Khanna, GM of StubHub’s North America business, joins the show to talk about...
NFLPosted by
Sportico

Betsperts Acquires Fantasy Life App As Gambling Media Platform Grows

Betsperts is acquiring Fantasy Life App in an all-stock transaction that the company says will create the world’s largest social media platform dedicated to sports betting and fantasy sports. The combined company, which will be renamed Betsperts Media and Technology Group, is hoping to become the go-to place for sports...
TV ShowsPopculture

Amazon Buys MGM in Massive Multi-Billion Dollar Deal, Including James Bond 007 Catalog

Another massive media merger just hit the entertainment industry on Wednesday. Amazon announced that it had acquired MGM, giving it access to some of the most iconic Hollywood films and franchises including the James Bond series. The deal may mean that fans can watch MGM movies more easily on Amazon Prime's streaming platform, but it also leaves fewer places for creators and actors to find work.
Gamblinginvezz.com

Is DraftKings stock a buy amid rumors of Bleacher Report acquisition?

Reports emerged that DraftKings showed interest in acquiring Bleacher Report. Shares of the gaming company jumped more than 7% on the news. Shares of the daily fantasy sports contest and betting operator DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) on Monday gained 7.24% after news emerged that it showed interest in acquiring WarnerMedia’s sports media property, Bleacher Report. Reports also indicate that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) backed Group Nine Media had shown interest in the sports news platform.
TennisPosted by
Sportico

Naomi Osaka’s Historic Year Includes Record $55 Million Payday

Naomi Osaka catapulted into the global spotlight in 2018 with her memorable U.S. Open win over Serena Williams and backed it up four months later with a second grand slam in Australia—the first singles majors ever for a Japanese player. She was hailed for the breakthrough, but the tennis ace was just getting warmed up.
NBAPosted by
Sportico

NBA Africa Adds Investors to Hit Billion-Dollar Valuation for Development

NBA Africa, a new entity the league announced Monday, will aim to grow the game of basketball—and the NBA’s presence—on the world’s second most populous continent. NBA Africa investors include Nigerian businessman Babatunde “Tunde” Folawiyo; Africa-focused investment holding company Helios Fairfax Partners (HFP), which is based in Canada; and ex-NBA players Dikembe Mutumbo, Junior Bridgeman, Luol Deng, Grant Hill and Joakim Noah.
BusinessShareCast

WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery in multi-billion dollar deal

Under the terms of the deal, which were announced on Monday, AT&T shareholders will receive $43bn in cash, debt securities and debt retention, on top of a 71% stake in the new company. Discovery investors will own the remaining 29%. WarnerMedia owns the HBO network, a range of cable channels...
Hobbieskiss951.com

10 of the Most Expensive Sports Trading Card Sales of All Time

Can that old sports trading card of yours make you a millionaire? After Honus Wagner’s T206 PSA 2 card was recently sold for $3.75 million, a new report from The Action Network reveals the most expensive sports trading card sales of all time. Vintage cards still dominate the top-10 list,...
Hockeyktbb.com

Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for $3.75 million, shatters record for hockey card

A 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card has sold for $3.75 million in a private sale brokered through Heritage Auctions. The card was graded a Gem Mint 10 and blew past the previous record for a hockey card, which was set this past December when the same version of the Gretzky card sold for $1.29 million, also with Heritage Auctions. The card that sold in December had previously sold for $465,000 in 2016 and $94,000 in 2011.