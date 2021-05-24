Skipper’s Meadowlark Chases Multi-Billion Dollar Non-Live Sports Market
Back in early April, Meadowlark Media CEO and co-founder John Skipper announced the closing of a $12.7 million Series A round. DAZN, DraftKings and Wasserman are among those backing the creator-centric (their description, not ours) content company. The collective believes that with the demand for content at an all-time high and a relative dearth of independent production houses developing sports-centric content, there is a void—in non-live sports programming (that is, everything but the games)—that Meadowlark believes it can help fill.www.sportico.com