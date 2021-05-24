Skipper’s Meadowlark Chases Multi-Billion Dollar Non-Live Sports Market

Jock MKT, an app that combines fantasy sports with aspects of stock trading on athlete performances, has raised $10 million in a Series A financing led by Left Lane Capital. “We’ve been looking for something across daily fantasy sports and esports for over a year and, at this point, had spoken to at least 50 companies in this category or categories tangential to daily fantasy sports,” Left Lane vice president Matthew J. Miller said in a phone interview. “When it comes down to it, Jock MKT has a pretty unique and novel product offering compared to its daily fantasy sports peers.”