newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

I Secretly Got My Daughter Vaccinated Against My Partner’s Wishes

By Emily Gould
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A few weeks ago my sixteen-year-old daughter said she wanted to be vaccinated. I myself had no problem with this as I had gotten vaccinated myself as soon as I could, however her father (my partner) felt the vaccine was rushed to market and experimental and just too risky for her to take. Because I wanted to protect my daughter and because she wanted to get vaccinated, I went ahead and took her anyway without telling him. I really wanted to avoid him being angry. However, I admitted to him yesterday that she had the vaccine and now he is furious at me and her. He said she wasn’t at high risk for COVID, but there are stories of women being infertile due to the shot. I know it was wrong to not be completely transparent about our plans and he is hurt and insulted by my actions, but we see this issue (not just the vaccine but the entire pandemic) so differently. Not being vaccinated is as much a choice as being vaccinated in my opinion. Should I keep apologizing or am I in the right here?

slate.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Vaccination#Mental Health#Married People#Child Care#Child Support#Baby People#Care And Feeding#Fil#Slate Parenting Facebook#Daughter#Year Old Son#Consent#Covid Homeschooling#Sexual Abuse#Fertility#Women#Socialized Healthcare#Childcare#Eye Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PetsSlate

My Sister Is Demanding That I Let Her Dangerous Dog Play With My Child

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My younger sister and her partner have been fostering dogs for a couple of years. They recently adopted a young pit bull, which my sister told me had been at the shelter for several months and was considered “un-adoptable.” When I asked why, she said his former family gave him up after he bit their daughter, and she thinks that, combined with the bad rap that pit bulls get, contributed to keeping him at the shelter. But now, they were rehabilitating him, he was making big improvements, and she was sure he could meet my son “in no time,” hopefully at our next family gathering. I refused. My son is 3 years old, and while we do try and model good “dog behavior” whenever he wants to meet one, he still sometimes gets in their faces or pets them wrong. My husband and I still supervise him vigilantly around his grandparents’ elderly terrier, and I don’t feel comfortable having him around a dog with a history of biting children.
KidsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Dad Under Fire For Making Daughter Do Chores To Pay For Feminine Products

Being a parent is no easy task, and being a single parent is even more challenging. Without a partner or co-parent to help with decisions and talk things over with, you are bound to make some mistakes. Well one single father has been parenting solo since his wife passed away a decade earlier and after he got slammed by family members for a parenting decision he made, he wondered if he was doing something wrong. The dad took to Reddit to ask for commenters' opinions on his parenting and he definitely got them.
RelationshipsHerald & Review

Sultan: My daughter is graduating, and letting go is harder than I expected

I’ve thought about my daughter crossing the finish line of high school for years, but it still feels like it snuck up on me. At her fifth-grade graduation, I overheard a father tell another parent he had seven more years to go. He had a countdown to when he planned to ditch the suburbs of St. Louis for the beaches of Florida. I smiled because that same number had crossed my mind more than once. Sometimes it was in moments of extreme frustration or exhaustion — how much longer was I responsible for the day-to-day care of this child? Other times, it was during the escapist daydreaming parents do when they imagine being untethered from their kids’ school districts. How many years until we are free to move wherever beckons?
LifestyleParents Magazine

Teen Gets Body-Shamed by Dad's Girlfriend on Her Birthday—but Reddit Has Her Back

Body shaming doesn't just temporarily sting our self-esteem (regardless of age)—it can have dangerous health consequences, too. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry estimates that 10 percent of young women struggle with an eating disorder, which can lead to (sometimes irreversible) damage to the gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.
KidsThrive Global

Special Needs Call For Special Solutions: How I Helped My Daughter Communicate

Non-verbal individuals live without something we tend to take for granted—the ability to communicate, be heard, and express their feelings and their dreams. My daughter Sabita, who is on the autism spectrum, is one of these people. Sabita’s inability to speak doesn’t mean that she has nothing to say. This is why, when she was growing up and I noticed that her speech delay didn’t improve, I knew I had to find a solution to her problems. It came in the form of technology. An Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) app. These apps are a great solution to the issues that non-verbal individuals face. For my daughter, it has been a life saver.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mental Health and the Young

The pandemic has made isolation the norm for almost two years. It has affected people in different ways and has been especially hard on children in school. This is the time they learn how to socialize and enjoy being young with their friends with many making lifelong friends. While parents...
Diseases & TreatmentsThrive Global

How My Daughter’s Autism Launched My Career As An Entrepreneur

My daughter’s diagnosis of autism came to define my career as an entrepreneur in the realm of special needs. From the moment Sabita came into this world, she was a miracle to my husband Raj and me. Conceiving a child was our biggest wish, but nothing seemed to work. Eventually we gave infertility treatment a try, and we finally succeeded in getting pregnant. When Sabita was born, we were exhausted, but so overjoyed. Sabita was going to be the most loved child in the world, and we knew it, because we had wanted her so badly. But when she was around two, we noticed that she wasn’t developing at the same rate as other children, and she eventually got diagnosed with autism. This life-changing news came to define my career.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

Why I Hate My Kid's Birthday

There, I said it: I hate my kid's birthday. Last month, my son, Eli, turned 2. My family and I should have been happy to celebrate this occasion. But we are devastated. Eli was born with FOXG1 syndrome, a rare brain disorder causing severe cognitive impairment that has upended our lives in every way imaginable. He is not expected to walk, talk, feed himself, or do anything independently. A wheelchair-bound life of dangerous seizures, medical appointments, and therapies awaits.
KidsNewswise

Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

Newswise — Children with ADHD are generally treated with medication and/or behavioral treatments. However, medication-alone is insufficient in a quarter to a third of the children. For that reason, the scientists investigated whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) would have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments. MBIs can elicit positive effects on psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

This nurse is on a mission to vaccinate her community and save lives after losing her husband

Nurse Carla Brown is on a mission to vaccinate her community and help save as many lives as possible. Along with fellow coronavirus crusaders, she has helped administer 750 vaccination shots since starting their mission in March. For Brown, the vaccination drive is very personal, having lost her husband to coronavirus. The nurse, who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is focusing on vaccinating the elderly, and homebound. The drive is also aimed at vaccinating those who don't have access to a vaccination site, according to Good Morning America.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

How Dramatherapy Helps Adopted Children Find Their Voice

Dramatherapy is a form of creative arts therapy that can be beneficial for those who struggle to open up to others. Children in foster care often have difficulty expressing their experiences. Dramatherapy can provide a safe distance to work through trauma. Dramatherapy can also be beneficial for adoptive parents by...