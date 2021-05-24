What Has — And Hasn’t — Changed Since George Floyd Was Murdered

It was a frightened and weary nation that headed into Memorial Day weekend 2020, having been drained by a divisive impeachment trial, shocked by Kobe Bryant’s death and traumatized by a worldwide pandemic unlike any calamity in living memory. Americans had grown tired of waiting in line for groceries, hoarding toilet paper, arguing over which workers are or are not “essential,” managing schoolchildren without schools, missing baseball, basketball, restaurants, amusement parks, movies and malls, being shut in and locked down (or, at great risk to themselves, serving those who were shut in and locked down). They were advised to spend the summer’s annual three-day launch party at home, but many were having none of it and saw the long weekend as a chance to finally put the crazy first part of the year in the rearview mirror.