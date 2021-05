A cable car carrying passengers to the top of Mottarone Mountain in Northern Italy crashed Sunday, killing 14 people and leaving a surviving child with broken bones. A cable pulling the aerial tram to the top of the mountain appeared to have snapped, causing the car to swing into a pylon before falling to the ground and rolling several times before hitting a tree line that ultimately stopped the car. The disaster left 14 people dead, some of whom were thrown from the car, The Associated Press reported. Two children were transported to a hospital where one later died.