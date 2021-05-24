newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Surprising Health Benefits Of Having A Beard

By Denise Porretto
healthdigest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt does more than cover up the lower half of your face. It even does more than function as a babe magnet. A beard can also provide its host with health benefits. However, just last year, there was conversation to the contrary. During the pandemic, a graphic from Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showing many variations of the beard and which were best for wearing a mask kicked off a game of Telephone. Suddenly, headlines blared that the CDC reported having a beard increased your risk of getting COVID-19 (per BeardBrand) — which isn't true.

www.healthdigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Allergies#Skin Disease#Bacteria#Health Benefits#Facial Hair#Human Hair#Body Hair#Hair Color#Cdc#Balmed#Piedmont Healthcare#Mayoclinic#Bushy Beards#Skin Cancer#Human Skin#Inflamed Hair Follicles#Wrinkles#Bearded Men#Dry Skin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Healthcannatechtoday.com

CBD Salve for Pain: Health Benefits, Uses, and Effects

A CBD salve is a cream made to heal and benefit your skin and body. The salve is a mix of ingredients brewed with plant-based products or, in this case, CBD. The CBD salve also contains other components, called carriers, such as beeswax and essential oils. They have a single...
Fitnesssciencecodex.com

Different physical activity 'cocktails' have similar health benefits

NEW YORK, NY (May 19, 2021)--A new study from Columbia University and an international team of researchers identifies multiple ways to achieve the same health benefits from exercise--as long as the exercise "cocktail" includes plenty of light physical activity. "For decades, we've been telling people that the way to stay...
Yogaistockanalyst.com

How Decluttering Can Actually Benefit Your Health

An organized home always looks clean and welcoming and has many benefits to its occupants. People always keep their home in several ways, such as cleaning, rearrangements, and decluttering. When combined, these methods can improve the aesthetics of a house, among other benefits. Decluttering, in particular, has gained popularity as...
Women's Healthcrarydrug.com

AHA News: Surprisingly Few Women May Have Good Heart Health Before Pregnancy

Less than half of U.S. women entering pregnancy have good heart health, and those rates are falling, according to new research. Experts already knew poor heart health can have dire consequences for mothers-to-be. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of a mother's death during pregnancy and postpartum, making up 26.5% of pregnancy-related deaths, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Healthfeastmagazine.com

Non-toxic nightshades can bring major health benefits

Nightshades encompass a huge range of plants, herbs and vegetables. Many are toxic and have ominous-sounding names, such as angel’s trumpet and deadly nightshade, while others are as safe and run-of-the-mill as potatoes, tomatoes and peppers. What nearly all of them have in common is the presence of alkaloids, chemicals some plants produce that are natural insect repellents. But that doesn’t necessarily make all nightshades harmful to humans, points out Dr. Yin Cao, a Washington University associate professor and epidemiologist at Siteman Cancer Center. “The belief is that the glycoalkaloids they contain contribute to inflammation, which can cause a whole host of other health problems. This hasn’t been proven by research, however, and most people who eat nontoxic nightshades will have no adverse reactions to them,” she says.
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: Healthful diet benefits everyone

Prior to the pandemic, 1 in 11 Oregonians faced food insecurity. Today that number is 1 in 4, a staggering increase. As our legislators look to rebuild Oregon post-pandemic, they should be looking at local Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program incentive programs, including Double Up Food Bucks, to help address the food needs of our communities. Double Up Food Bucks is a statewide SNAP incentive program that increases access to local fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, farm shares and a growing number of locally owned grocery stores.
Lifestyleindustryglobalnews24.com

HEALTH BENEFITS OF TAMARILLO OR TREE TOMATO

Health benefits of Tamarillo or tree tomato. Tamarillo is packed with vitamins A, C, E and pro-vitamin A. The fruit offers vitamins A, C and E to ensure your skin stays healthy and radiant. Tamarillo increases your intake to lower the levels of high blood pressure.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

There Are Benefits of Physical Activity on Mental Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on people’s mental health, especially those of color. During the pandemic, many have experienced stress, anxiety, fear, sadness, and loneliness. Mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression, have worsened. Analysis shows a significant increase in the number of American adults who report stress, anxiety, and depression during the pandemic, compared with analysis before the pandemic. The use of alcohol or drugs also increased for some to cope with their fears about the pandemic. In fact, the opposite occurs. Using these substances can worsen anxiety and depression.
Mental Healthprogressivegrocer.com

Amazon Introduces New Mental Health Benefit

A week after the launch of Amazon’s WorkingWell health program, the e-commerce giant is introducing a new mental health benefit. Resources for Living provides every U.S. employee, their families and their households with a single place to start for personalized, convenient and confidential support for mental health and daily life assistance.
NutritionMedicineNet.com

Are Pistachios Good for You? Health Benefits

Pistachios are a great source of protein, antioxidants, fiber, good fats and other nutrients. Nuts like pistachios are one of the main components of a healthy Mediterranean diet, which is associated with a lower risk of heart diseases, respiratory illnesses and cancer. So pistachios not only help with heart and gut health, but can also help you keep your weight in check.
NutritionHealthline

9 Intriguing Health Benefits of Chestnuts

Despite their small size, chestnuts are packed with a variety of nutrients. A 10-kernel (84-gram) serving of roasted chestnuts provides the following (. Fiber: 4.3 grams, 15% of the Daily Value (DV) Copper: 47% of the DV. Manganese: 43% of the DV. Vitamin B6: 25% of the DV. Vitamin C:...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

These Foods Will Give You Similar Health Benefits To Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented and fizzy tea beverage that's been around for thousands of years, originating in Asia. In recent years, it's become incredibly popular, expanding from $1 million in sales in 2014 to $1.8 billion in sales in 2019 (via Market Watch Mag). A big part of kombucha's popularity is due to its perceived status as a superfood and "health" drink (via Forbes), with claims that it can improve diabetes and digestion, help detox the body, strengthen the immune system, and reduce blood pressure (via The New York Times).
Workoutshealthdigest.com

The Real Health Benefits Of Active Stretching Explained

There are a few different types of stretching — static stretching, ballistic stretching, active stretching, passive stretching, PNF stretching, and myofascial release stretching. Different ways of stretching can benefit you in different ways. Active stretching is when you are stretching one muscle and activating another muscle at the same time...
Weight Losspledgetimes.com

Nutritionist dispels myths about the health benefits of ginger

Leading endocrinologist and nutritionist Tatyana Filippova spoke about the beneficial properties of ginger, and also dispelled the myth about the property of this product to promote weight loss. “By itself, ginger and its constituents cannot contribute to weight loss and reduction of body fat. The belief that ginger contributes to...
Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

THE KING OF FRUITS, DURIAN AND ITS HEALTH BENEFITS

Highlights – The King of fruits, Durian and its health benefits. The fruit has a bittersweet taste and a pungent smell. The fruit has good dietary fibre that helps in bowel movement. Durians have organosulfur that regulates the inflammatory enzymes. The king of fruits, durian has a smooth creamy texture,...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Why sunscreen is your secret weapon when it comes to protecting yourself from skin cancer

When it comes to protecting yourself from skin cancer, it's important to remember that we hold a lot of power in our hands with a bottle of sunscreen. With so many different kinds of sunscreens on the market, how do we know which one offers the best protection? Dr. Melissa Piliang is a dermatologist with Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and she shares some great advice with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.
LifestyleWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Surprising side effects of giving up fast food

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Fast food … it’s been a staple of American life since the first White Castle opened its doors in 1921. But now with over 200,000 fast food companies and a new option at every corner, fast food is quickly super-sizing Americans. The CDC reports that over a third of all Americans eat fast food on any given day. We all know it’s not the best option for our health, but there are some surprising side effects of what could happen if you gave up fast food.
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

CDC masking recommendations ‘surprise’ county health team

SANTA CRUZ — California, and Santa Cruz County specifically, have been on the path for lessened COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, the county’s leading doctors said this week, the region’s metrics put it on track to move into the yellow or “minimal” tier by May 19. But that didn’t make the...
Mental Healthyorkpedia.com

Schoolio Addresses Mental Health Benefits Associated with Homeschooling

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Toronto, Ontario May 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – May is mental health month, and students and parents across Ontario are struggling with virtual learning and continued lockdowns. Schoolio, a Canadian education startup, addresses the importance of both parent and student mental health struggles through a holistic approach to education.
Food & DrinksOrlando Sentinel

Does decaf green tea have the same benefits?

Just 8 ounces of green tea contains between 20 and 50 milligrams of caffeine. While this is not an excessive amount — it is around three times less than the average cup of coffee — if you drink multiple cups a day, your caffeine intake can easily add up. If you are particularly sensitive to caffeine, or even if you’re just trying to cut back, decaf green tea is a great option.