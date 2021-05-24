Surprising Health Benefits Of Having A Beard

Nightshades encompass a huge range of plants, herbs and vegetables. Many are toxic and have ominous-sounding names, such as angel’s trumpet and deadly nightshade, while others are as safe and run-of-the-mill as potatoes, tomatoes and peppers. What nearly all of them have in common is the presence of alkaloids, chemicals some plants produce that are natural insect repellents. But that doesn’t necessarily make all nightshades harmful to humans, points out Dr. Yin Cao, a Washington University associate professor and epidemiologist at Siteman Cancer Center. “The belief is that the glycoalkaloids they contain contribute to inflammation, which can cause a whole host of other health problems. This hasn’t been proven by research, however, and most people who eat nontoxic nightshades will have no adverse reactions to them,” she says.