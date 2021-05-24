Queen Elizabeth honoured Prince Philip with her brooch during a navy carrier visit
Queen Elizabeth has been paying tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip. On Saturday, the Queen stepped out for a royal engagement at the HMS Queen Elizabeth, an aircraft carrier in Portsmouth, ahead of its world tour. On-board, the monarch met with Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines personnel who will serve on the ship when it deploys, as well as with 250 US Marines who will also serve on-board during the operation).www.harpersbazaar.com